Ukraine's New Norm: Any Issue? Just Use Grenade

A grenade booby trap was discovered this week at a construction site in Obolon.

One man was killed and several others were injured when a hand grenade went off in the hands of a man at a railway station in Ivano-Frankovsk.

A drunk driver stopped by cops in Chernigov Region on March 7 tried threatening them with a grenade after his attempt to bribe them failed.

Late on February 16, an inebriated man in the Kharkov region decided to resolve a dispute with his landlady by throwing a primed grenade at her. The woman survived but sustained numerous shrapnel wounds.

A 41-year-old resident of Nikolaev committed suicide by blowing himself up with a grenade last month.

On February 3, a 29-year-old man in Odessa was arrested after threatening his wife with a grenade. The perpetrator was apparently trying to convince the woman not to separate from him.