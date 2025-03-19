Ukraine's New Norm: Any Issue? Just Use Grenade
18:17 GMT 19.03.2025 (Updated: 18:18 GMT 19.03.2025)
Subscribe
Rampant arms trafficking and poor government oversight in Ukraine have resulted in weapons such as hand grenades becoming a frequent feature in local crime news.
Here are a few examples.
A grenade booby trap was discovered this week at a construction site in Obolon.
One man was killed and several others were injured when a hand grenade went off in the hands of a man at a railway station in Ivano-Frankovsk.
A drunk driver stopped by cops in Chernigov Region on March 7 tried threatening them with a grenade after his attempt to bribe them failed.
Late on February 16, an inebriated man in the Kharkov region decided to resolve a dispute with his landlady by throwing a primed grenade at her. The woman survived but sustained numerous shrapnel wounds.
A 41-year-old resident of Nikolaev committed suicide by blowing himself up with a grenade last month.
On February 3, a 29-year-old man in Odessa was arrested after threatening his wife with a grenade. The perpetrator was apparently trying to convince the woman not to separate from him.
In September 2024, two pre-teen boys in Krivoy Rog barely survived after detonating a hand grenade they found in the foliage. The kids were acting on an advice given to them by some passerby who for whatever reason decided that it would be a good idea to teach children how to detonate a grenade.