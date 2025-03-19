https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/ukraines-overnight-attack-may-be-seen-as-peace-attempts-sabotage---kremlin--1121652499.html

Ukraine's Overnight Attack May Be Seen As Peace Attempts Sabotage - Kremlin

Ukraine's Overnight Attack May Be Seen As Peace Attempts Sabotage - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine has not canceled its night attacks on facilities in Russia, which runs counter to the efforts of Putin and Trump to reach a peaceful settlement... 19.03.2025, Sputnik International

2025-03-19T14:55+0000

2025-03-19T14:55+0000

2025-03-19T14:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116440001_0:222:2954:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_e638d00ba77cc1056f84576035d49951.jpg

At the same time, the Russian president's command to stop attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities was immediately implemented, he stressed. Now, Russian authorities are closely watching whether Kiev will listen to the intention of Moscow and Washington to do everything possible to get back on a peaceful track.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, donald trump