Ukraine's Overnight Attack May Be Seen As Peace Attempts Sabotage - Kremlin
Ukraine's Overnight Attack May Be Seen As Peace Attempts Sabotage - Kremlin
Ukraine has not canceled its night attacks on facilities in Russia, which runs counter to the efforts of Putin and Trump to reach a peaceful settlement... 19.03.2025, Sputnik International
At the same time, the Russian president's command to stop attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities was immediately implemented, he stressed. Now, Russian authorities are closely watching whether Kiev will listen to the intention of Moscow and Washington to do everything possible to get back on a peaceful track.
Ukraine has not canceled its night attacks on facilities in Russia, which runs counter to the efforts of Putin and Trump to reach a peaceful settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
At the same time, the Russian president's command to stop attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities was immediately implemented, he stressed.
Now, Russian authorities are closely watching whether Kiev will listen to the intention of Moscow and Washington to do everything possible to get back on a peaceful track.