Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's Overnight Attack May Be Seen As Peace Attempts Sabotage - Kremlin
14:55 GMT 19.03.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankA view shows S-400 Triumph missile air defence systems at the Russian Northern Fleet's base of Gadzhiyevo in Murmansk region, Russia
A view shows S-400 Triumph missile air defence systems at the Russian Northern Fleet's base of Gadzhiyevo in Murmansk region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ukraine has not canceled its night attacks on facilities in Russia, which runs counter to the efforts of Putin and Trump to reach a peaceful settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
At the same time, the Russian president's command to stop attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities was immediately implemented, he stressed.
Now, Russian authorities are closely watching whether Kiev will listen to the intention of Moscow and Washington to do everything possible to get back on a peaceful track.
