International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/does-the-release-of-operation-mongoose-files-show-parallels-with-cia-regime-change-plots-1121654154.html
Does the Release of Operation Mongoose Files Show Parallels with CIA Regime Change Plots?
Does the Release of Operation Mongoose Files Show Parallels with CIA Regime Change Plots?
Sputnik International
The JFK files, recently declassified by Trump’s order, included a memo regarding Operation Mongoose – a CIA effort to topple the Cuban government and... 20.03.2025, Sputnik International
2025-03-20T07:02+0000
2025-03-20T07:02+0000
americas
us
cia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/12/1121456710_0:66:2965:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3a8974dd4b0fdcac75b9bb7f6ccaa3.jpg
The release of this document led some social media users to note the similarities between the CIA’s methods back then and the tactics the US employed in Ukraine during the Maidan coup in 2014. The three-page operation progress report, dated May 31, 1962, mentions the methods CIA employed to harm Cuba, including:
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/12/1121456710_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81f46e9f5949a3aa66a25a8e4ea2d382.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, cia
us, cia

Does the Release of Operation Mongoose Files Show Parallels with CIA Regime Change Plots?

07:02 GMT 20.03.2025
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterFILE - The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. File photo.
FILE - The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2025
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
The JFK files, recently declassified by Trump’s order, included a memo regarding Operation Mongoose – a CIA effort to topple the Cuban government and assassinate Fidel Castro, authorized by President John F. Kennedy in 1961.
The release of this document led some social media users to note the similarities between the CIA’s methods back then and the tactics the US employed in Ukraine during the Maidan coup in 2014.
The three-page operation progress report, dated May 31, 1962, mentions the methods CIA employed to harm Cuba, including:
Espionage, including attempts to recruit local assets and insertion of CIA teams into Cuba
Economic pressure. One of proposals was to bar vessels carrying cargo to Cuba from using bunkering facilities at US ports
Propaganda, aimed at spreading word of alleged “abuses of power” and claiming “failure of key programs such as medical and food”
Efforts to “fracture” the Cuban leadership by trying to make senior figures, such as Minister of National Economy Leon Boti, to defect
Disseminating leaflets claiming that Castro failed the people of Cuba
“Worrying” the Cuban government with broadcasts “which would appear to come from local dissident groups”
Recruiting teams for “possible use in beefing up resistance groups within Cuba”
Attempting to “increase Cuban economic problems” via counterfeit currency
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала