Houthis Say Conducted Successful Hypersonic Missile Strike on Target South of Tel Aviv
Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, successfully struck a military target south of Tel Aviv with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
"The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation, attacking a military target of the Israeli enemy in the south of the occupied Jaffa region with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, the goal of the operation was successfully achieved," Saree said on Thursday. He stressed that this was the second missile attack on Israeli territory from Yemen over the past 24 hours.
22:54 GMT 20.03.2025 (Updated: 01:55 GMT 21.03.2025)
"The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation, attacking a military target of the Israeli enemy in the south of the occupied Jaffa region with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, the goal of the operation was successfully achieved," Saree said on Thursday.
He stressed that this was the second missile attack on Israeli territory from Yemen over the past 24 hours.