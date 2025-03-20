https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/houthis-say-conducted-successful-hypersonic-missile-strike-on-target-south-of-tel-aviv-1121657586.html

Houthis Say Conducted Successful Hypersonic Missile Strike on Target South of Tel Aviv

Houthis Say Conducted Successful Hypersonic Missile Strike on Target South of Tel Aviv

Sputnik International

Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, successfully struck a military target south of Tel Aviv with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

2025-03-20T22:54+0000

2025-03-20T22:54+0000

2025-03-21T01:55+0000

military

houthis

tel aviv

israel

palestine

ansar allah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119919785_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c9e057e263836d3307d52c4d0e7201f7.jpg

"The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation, attacking a military target of the Israeli enemy in the south of the occupied Jaffa region with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, the goal of the operation was successfully achieved," Saree said on Thursday. He stressed that this was the second missile attack on Israeli territory from Yemen over the past 24 hours.

tel aviv

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthis, ansar allah, tel aviv, palestine 2, hypersonic missile