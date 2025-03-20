https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/houthis-shot-down-another-us-mq-9-reconnaissance-drone-over-center-of-yemen-1121654485.html

Houthis Shot Down Another US MQ-9 Reconnaissance Drone Over Center of Yemen

Houthis Shot Down Another US MQ-9 Reconnaissance Drone Over Center of Yemen

According to official sources, the average unit cost of a Reaper drone is approximately $56.5 million. Allegedly, this is the 16th MQ-9 UAV downed by the Houthis, bringing the estimated total cost to US taxpayers to over $900 million in Reaper drones alone.

red sea crisis, houthis, yemen