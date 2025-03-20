https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/houthis-shot-down-another-us-mq-9-reconnaissance-drone-over-center-of-yemen-1121654485.html
Houthis Shot Down Another US MQ-9 Reconnaissance Drone Over Center of Yemen
Houthis Shot Down Another US MQ-9 Reconnaissance Drone Over Center of Yemen
Sputnik International
Houthis shot down another US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone over center of Yemen. 20.03.2025, Sputnik International
2025-03-20T07:14+0000
2025-03-20T07:14+0000
2025-03-20T07:14+0000
world
red sea crisis
houthis
yemen
military & intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0f/1120158042_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2d725d6d7d5b69ccf976f2c9a8f48320.jpg
According to official sources, the average unit cost of a Reaper drone is approximately $56.5 million. Allegedly, this is the 16th MQ-9 UAV downed by the Houthis, bringing the estimated total cost to US taxpayers to over $900 million in Reaper drones alone.
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0f/1120158042_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40b7c579225bec341940a9fdebba1951.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
red sea crisis, houthis, yemen, military & intelligence
red sea crisis, houthis, yemen, military & intelligence
Houthis Shot Down Another US MQ-9 Reconnaissance Drone Over Center of Yemen
Houthis shot down another US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone over center of Yemen.
According to official sources, the average unit cost of a Reaper drone is approximately $56.5 million. Allegedly, this is the 16th MQ-9 UAV downed by the Houthis, bringing the estimated total cost to US taxpayers to over $900 million in Reaper drones alone.