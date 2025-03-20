International
Houthis Shot Down Another US MQ-9 Reconnaissance Drone Over Center of Yemen
Houthis Shot Down Another US MQ-9 Reconnaissance Drone Over Center of Yemen
Houthis shot down another US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone over center of Yemen. 20.03.2025, Sputnik International
According to official sources, the average unit cost of a Reaper drone is approximately $56.5 million. Allegedly, this is the 16th MQ-9 UAV downed by the Houthis, bringing the estimated total cost to US taxpayers to over $900 million in Reaper drones alone.
Houthis Shot Down Another US MQ-9 Reconnaissance Drone Over Center of Yemen

07:14 GMT 20.03.2025
Houthis shot down another US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone over center of Yemen.
