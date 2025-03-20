International
How Do Global Central Banks Diversify From the US Dollar Into Gold?
How Do Global Central Banks Diversify From the US Dollar Into Gold?
Countries across the world added 1,044.6 metric tons of gold to their vaults last year.
2024 became the third year in a row that gold purchases in this segment surpassed the 1,000 metric tons (MT) mark, the World Gold Council (WGC) reports.The central banks increased the volume of gold purchases between 2021 and 2024 by more than two-fold.Forecasts 81% of the central bankers expect global gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months, a 2024 WGC poll showed.The WGC suggests that central bank gold purchases will continue to be a major driver of gold demand this year.Central Banks That Hold the Most Gold
15:19 GMT 20.03.2025
2024 became the third year in a row that gold purchases in this segment surpassed the 1,000 metric tons (MT) mark, the World Gold Council (WGC) reports.
The central banks increased the volume of gold purchases between 2021 and 2024 by more than two-fold.

The share of gold in global gold and foreign exchange reserves grew from 12.9% in late 2021 to 15.3% at the end of 2023. By the end of 2024, it reached 18.4%.

Forecasts

81% of the central bankers expect global gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months, a 2024 WGC poll showed.
The WGC suggests that central bank gold purchases will continue to be a major driver of gold demand this year.

Central Banks That Hold the Most Gold

The US: 8,133.46 MT
Germany: 3,351.53 MT
Italy: 2,451.84 MT
France: 2,437 MT
Russia: 2,332.74 MT
China: 2,279.56 MT
Switzerland: 1,039.94 MT
India: 876.18 MT
Japan: 845.97 MT
Netherlands: 612.45 MT
