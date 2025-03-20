Moscow's Non-Resource, Non-Energy Export Covered 157 Countries Worldwide
By the end of 2024, Moscow's share in Russia's total non-commodity, non-energy exports reached nearly 19%. The capital's exports grew by 11% compared to 2023 and reached 157 countries worldwide, according to Maxim Liksutov, Moscow's deputy mayor for transport and industry.
He mentioned that the key buyers of Moscow's products were Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Turkiye, Egypt, Uzbekistan, India, Brazil, Algeria, and Indonesia.
"Under the instruction of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city pays special attention to increasing non-commodity, non-energy exports to friendly countries. By the end of 2024, their share made up over 93% of Moscow's exports, which is 10% more than in 2023. There was also a significant increase in exports to Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Vietnam, and South Africa," said Liksutov.
The bulk of exports consisted of industrial products, which accounted for nearly 65% of Moscow’s total non-commodity, non-energy exports to friendly countries, showing a 7% increase compared to 2023. The main buyers of these goods were Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Turkiye, India, and Uzbekistan.
"Exports of food industry products — such as baby food, chocolate, sausages, and pasta — grew by 18%, making up about 8% of the city's total exports. Moscow-made food and beverages are in demand in the CIS countries, China, and Turkiye," said Anatoly Garbuzov, a minister of the Moscow Government and head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
Additionally, Moscow-produced pharmaceutical products and cosmetics remain in high demand abroad. Key partner countries include, in particular, African countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.
Moscow manufacturers increased exports of energy engineering products by 8%, such as low-voltage electrical distribution devices, pumps, special electrical devices, heat exchangers, hydraulic motors, power plants, and statistical converters. These products were in demand in the CIS countries, India, Turkiye, China, Bolivia, and Bangladesh.
Moscow operates the "Mosprom" center, which supports export, industry, and investment activities. In 2024, the center organized 26 international business missions and facilitated the participation of Moscow manufacturers in four major industry exhibitions abroad. During these events, more than 2,800 B2B and B2G meetings were held with potential foreign partners from 46 countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Iran, India, Morocco, Jordan, Mongolia, Brazil, Thailand, and the CIS countries.