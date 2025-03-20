https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/moscows-non-resource-non-energy-export-covered-157-countries-worldwide-1121654947.html

Moscow's Non-Resource, Non-Energy Export Covered 157 Countries Worldwide

By the end of 2024, Moscow's share in Russia's total non-commodity, non-energy exports reached nearly 19%. The capital's exports grew by 11% compared to 2023 and reached 157 countries worldwide, according to Maxim Liksutov, Moscow's deputy mayor for transport and industry.

He mentioned that the key buyers of Moscow's products were Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Turkiye, Egypt, Uzbekistan, India, Brazil, Algeria, and Indonesia.The bulk of exports consisted of industrial products, which accounted for nearly 65% of Moscow’s total non-commodity, non-energy exports to friendly countries, showing a 7% increase compared to 2023. The main buyers of these goods were Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Turkiye, India, and Uzbekistan.Additionally, Moscow-produced pharmaceutical products and cosmetics remain in high demand abroad. Key partner countries include, in particular, African countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.Moscow manufacturers increased exports of energy engineering products by 8%, such as low-voltage electrical distribution devices, pumps, special electrical devices, heat exchangers, hydraulic motors, power plants, and statistical converters. These products were in demand in the CIS countries, India, Turkiye, China, Bolivia, and Bangladesh.Moscow operates the "Mosprom" center, which supports export, industry, and investment activities. In 2024, the center organized 26 international business missions and facilitated the participation of Moscow manufacturers in four major industry exhibitions abroad. During these events, more than 2,800 B2B and B2G meetings were held with potential foreign partners from 46 countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Iran, India, Morocco, Jordan, Mongolia, Brazil, Thailand, and the CIS countries.

