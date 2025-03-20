https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/serbia-not-going-to-nationalize-nis---deputy-prime-minister-1121657699.html
Serbia is not going to nationalize oil company NIS (Naftna Industrija Srbije), as Gazprom Neft and Gazprom are its legal owners, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Vulin told Sputnik.
"From Serbia's position, I can say that NIS will not be nationalized. Everything that will be done will be with the consent of the legal owner of company Naftna Industrija Srbije, and these are Russian state companies. The Serbs are not cowards or robbers, and we will not take away NIS," Vulin said. He added that the Serbian government is looking for a way for the enterprise to continue operating normally after the US sanctions come into force. On January 10, Washington introduced sanctions against NIS, a Russian-majority owned company, demanding Russia's complete withdrawal from its ownership. In 2022, Gazprom Neft, which participated in the 2008 privatization of the western Balkans' largest oil company, reduced its stake in NIS to 50%, while Gazprom received a 6.15% stake. Serbia holds a 29.87% stake, while the rest is owned by individuals, employees, and other minority shareholders. At the same time, the Serbian president said that Serbia was ready to buy the stake for about 700 million euros ($760 million) but would try to avoid that.
20.03.2025
"From Serbia's position, I can say that NIS will not be nationalized. Everything that will be done will be with the consent of the legal owner of company Naftna Industrija Srbije, and these are Russian state companies. The Serbs are not cowards or robbers, and we will not take away NIS," Vulin said.
He added that the Serbian government is looking for a way for the enterprise to continue operating normally after the US sanctions come into force.
"The government is developing several scenarios, but none of them involve the seizure of Russian property," Vulin said.
On January 10, Washington introduced sanctions against NIS, a Russian-majority owned company, demanding Russia's complete withdrawal from its ownership. In 2022, Gazprom Neft, which participated in the 2008 privatization of the western Balkans' largest oil company, reduced its stake in NIS to 50%, while Gazprom received a 6.15% stake. Serbia holds a 29.87% stake, while the rest is owned by individuals, employees, and other minority shareholders. At the same time, the Serbian president said that Serbia was ready to buy the stake for about 700 million euros ($760 million) but would try to avoid that.