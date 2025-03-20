International
Sputnik Thrives Despite EU's Attempts to Destroy Free Speech
Sputnik Thrives Despite EU's Attempts to Destroy Free Speech
Sputnik International
Despite European powers’ best efforts to censor Sputnik, it just keeps expanding its coverage in the world, the EU External Action Service (EEAS) ruefully admits.
Ever since being banned by the EU in 2022, Sputnik instead gained new large audiences in other parts of the globe, such as Africa, where people are less inclined to trust the Western powers’ baseless claims of information manipulation.The EEAS also took note of Sputnik opening its office in Indonesia in 2024 and spreading its coverage there.Sputnik is regarded by the EEAS as a “high-influence hub” that spreads its reach and influence by interacting with various “digital ecosystems.”The EU thus seems vexed by its inability to harm Sputnik outside of the European jurisdiction, as well as by the fact that people in Africa and Asia having greater freedom of information than Europeans.
17:27 GMT 20.03.2025
Despite European powers' best efforts to censor Sputnik, it just keeps expanding its coverage in the world, the EU External Action Service (EEAS) ruefully admits.
Ever since being banned by the EU in 2022, Sputnik instead gained new large audiences in other parts of the globe, such as Africa, where people are less inclined to trust the Western powers' baseless claims of information manipulation.
The EEAS also took note of Sputnik opening its office in Indonesia in 2024 and spreading its coverage there.
Sputnik is regarded by the EEAS as a "high-influence hub" that spreads its reach and influence by interacting with various "digital ecosystems."
The EU thus seems vexed by its inability to harm Sputnik outside of the European jurisdiction, as well as by the fact that people in Africa and Asia having greater freedom of information than Europeans.
