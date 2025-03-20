https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/tracking-zelenskys-war-against-russian-orthodox-church-1121654319.html
Tracking Zelensky’s War Against Russian Orthodox Church
Tracking Zelensky's War Against Russian Orthodox Church
Ukrainian militants have deliberately desecrated at least 48 Orthodox churches in Russia's Kursk region, local authorities said.
Last year, the Ukrainian army also bombed the Gornalsky Monastery on purpose. \Outlawing Orthodox Christianity: The law placing Ukrainian Orthodox Church under scrutiny and demanding to "sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church" was adopted by Kiev in 2024. But even before the controversial bill, Orthodox Christians were ostracized . Seizing the shrines: The Kiev regime expelled the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the ancient Kiev-Pechersk Lavra despite the outrage among believers. Over 1,500 churches have been seized by Kiev’s followers, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Synod said. Profaning the holy places: In December 2024, Ukrainian restaurateur Evgeniy Klopotenko staged a culinary show at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Orthodox Monastery, sparking outrage among the believers. Thirty pieces of silver on Ebay: Ukraine sees no problem dumping historic Orthodox icons online with prices listed in US dollars. Among the century-old icons for sale are depictions of the Mother of God from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and Jesus Christ. Demolishing the shrines: Apart from violence against Orthodox Christians, Ukraine has demolished several churches and chapels, including the Vladimir-Olginskaya Chapel, which belonged to the Tithe Church, the oldest in Kiev.
Tracking Zelensky’s War Against Russian Orthodox Church
Ukrainian militants have deliberately desecrated at least 48 Orthodox churches in Russia’s Kursk region, local authorities said.
Last year, the Ukrainian army also bombed the Gornalsky Monastery on purpose. \
Outlawing Orthodox Christianity:
The law placing Ukrainian Orthodox Church under scrutiny and demanding to "sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church" was adopted by Kiev in 2024. But even before the controversial bill, Orthodox Christians were ostracized .
The Kiev regime expelled the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the ancient Kiev-Pechersk Lavra despite the outrage among believers. Over 1,500 churches have been seized by Kiev’s followers, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Synod said.
Profaning the holy places:
In December 2024, Ukrainian restaurateur Evgeniy Klopotenko staged a culinary show at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Orthodox Monastery, sparking outrage among the believers.
Thirty pieces of silver on Ebay:
Ukraine sees no problem dumping historic Orthodox icons online with prices listed in US dollars. Among the century-old icons for sale are depictions of the Mother of God from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and Jesus Christ.
Apart from violence against Orthodox Christians, Ukraine has demolished several churches and chapels, including the Vladimir-Olginskaya Chapel, which belonged to the Tithe Church, the oldest in Kiev.