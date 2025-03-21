https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/azov-gaining-power-is-symptom-of-collapse-of-remains-of-ukraines-civil-society-1121662939.html
Azov Gaining Power is 'Symptom of Collapse' of Remains of Ukraine's Civil Society
The destruction of the gas pumping station in Sudzha by Ukraine makes it look like Volodymyr Zelensky has “limited control” over the Ukrainian military and “limited to no control” over the neo-Nazi “Azov* forces,” USAF Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
Due to their belief in their superiority over the rest of the Ukrainian troops, Azov militants "believe that the war was theirs, always, not the politicians, and certainly not Zelensky's as a propped-up politician who actually ran on enforcing the Minsk II treaty, a 'peace' platform.""I think Azov, like many effective, violent and nationalistic military groups, disrespect politician on principles, as compromisers and double dealers. Traditionally, these are the 'generals' that the politicians fear, not the other way around," says Kwiatkowski, a former US Department of Defense analyst.Thus, there appears to be a danger of Azov exercising the "real political power" in Ukraine."The anger of the Azov will not be quenched, even after Zelensky is gone and a new president elected."*terrorist organization banned in Russia
Due to their belief in their superiority over the rest of the Ukrainian troops, Azov militants “believe that the war was theirs, always, not the politicians, and certainly not Zelensky’s as a propped-up politician who actually ran on enforcing the Minsk II treaty, a ‘peace’ platform.”
“I think Azov, like many effective, violent and nationalistic military groups, disrespect politician on principles, as compromisers and double dealers. Traditionally, these are the 'generals' that the politicians fear, not the other way around,” says Kwiatkowski, a former US Department of Defense analyst.
Thus, there appears to be a danger of Azov exercising the “real political power” in Ukraine.
“It is a symptom of imminent collapse of what is left of Ukraine’s civil and political society, and it underlines the real problem that [US President Donald] Trump will have to face and has not yet — and that is how to help Ukraine recover a liberal and rights-based society at the conclusion of hostilities,” Kwiatkowski says.
“The anger of the Azov will not be quenched, even after Zelensky is gone and a new president elected."
*terrorist organization banned in Russia