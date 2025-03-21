International
Ceasefire proposed by Trump Has Already Been Violated by Ukraine – Russian FM Spokeswoman
Ceasefire proposed by Trump Has Already Been Violated by Ukraine – Russian FM Spokeswoman
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Ukraine's continued attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, despite the partial ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.
"How the US will handle this deranged terrorist scum going forward, and how they will manage to corral them back into some kind of stall and direction—this is a big question," Zakharova told Russian media.Just hours after the Putin–Trump conversation, the Ukrainian regime reportedly launched a drone attack on oil facilities in Kavkazskaya village, in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, during the night of March 19. Debris from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) damaged a pipeline between fuel storage tanks, igniting a fire that continues to burn.
Ceasefire proposed by Trump Has Already Been Violated by Ukraine – Russian FM Spokeswoman

00:14 GMT 21.03.2025 (Updated: 02:20 GMT 21.03.2025)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Ukraine’s continued attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, despite the partial ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.
"How the US will handle this deranged terrorist scum going forward, and how they will manage to corral them back into some kind of stall and direction—this is a big question," Zakharova told Russian media.
Just hours after the Putin–Trump conversation, the Ukrainian regime reportedly launched a drone attack on oil facilities in Kavkazskaya village, in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, during the night of March 19. Debris from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) damaged a pipeline between fuel storage tanks, igniting a fire that continues to burn.
