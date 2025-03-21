https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/ceasefire-proposed-by-trump-has-already-been-violated-by-ukraine--russian-fm-spokeswoman-1121658003.html

Ceasefire proposed by Trump Has Already Been Violated by Ukraine – Russian FM Spokeswoman

Ceasefire proposed by Trump Has Already Been Violated by Ukraine – Russian FM Spokeswoman

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Ukraine’s continued attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, despite the partial ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

2025-03-21T00:14+0000

2025-03-21T00:14+0000

2025-03-21T02:20+0000

world

maria zakharova

donald trump

vladimir putin

russia

krasnodar

oil refinery

oil pipeline

oil depot

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115904836_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_440df93384af34dc02454f9634168f54.jpg

"How the US will handle this deranged terrorist scum going forward, and how they will manage to corral them back into some kind of stall and direction—this is a big question," Zakharova told Russian media.Just hours after the Putin–Trump conversation, the Ukrainian regime reportedly launched a drone attack on oil facilities in Kavkazskaya village, in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, during the night of March 19. Debris from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) damaged a pipeline between fuel storage tanks, igniting a fire that continues to burn.

russia

krasnodar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ceasefire, energy infrastructure, oil refinery, oil depot