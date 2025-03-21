https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/european-powers-reluctant-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-1121661709.html

European Powers Reluctant to Send Troops to Ukraine

While UK and France publicly declare their intent to deploy military units to Ukraine, the rest of the EU states may have other ideas, Bloomberg reports.

Most of the countries involved in talks to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine offered “military assets or troops to backfill other parts of NATO that are willing to provide soldiers" instead.Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has openly opposed the “boots on the ground” scheme for Ukraine.Although UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, one of the main proponents of this “coalition of the willing”, now touts an idea to focus on air and naval support for Ukraine instead of ground troop deployment, it is unclear how feasible this scheme would be without US assistance.Earlier, about 30 countries reportedly offered to contribute troops, aircraft, ships, and funding to Starmer’s coalition.Meanwhile, Russia warned that international peacekeepers can only be deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone with the consent of all the parties involved.Russia also rejects attempts to insert NATO countries’ troops into any peacekeeper scheme, given the military bloc’s role in starting the Ukrainian conflict in the first place.

