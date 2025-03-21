https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/trump-rescinds-security-clearances-from-hillary-clinton-kamala-harris---white-house-1121664766.html

Trump Rescinds Security Clearances From Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris - White House

The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to deny access to classified information and the ability to work with it to Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and members of former President Joe Biden's family.

"It is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information: Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s family. Therefore, I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information," the White House said in a statement. It said all executive department and agency heads were directed to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.

