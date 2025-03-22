EU Defense Industry is Fragmented & Reduced to 'Bonsai Size' – Expert
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerGerman soldiers stand with guns and bazookas at the army base Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization plans to ask its European members and Canada to ramp up their weapons and equipment stockpiles by a hefty 30% in the coming years, Bloomberg reported earlier. The move is seen, in part, as a response to President Donald Trump’s push to shift more of the defense burden from the US to the rest of the alliance.
It will take a lot of time before the EU can hope to match the production volume of the US defense industry, even if the bloc doesn't want to replicate all the range of its weaponry, Jacques Sapir, director of studies at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences (EHESS) in Paris, told Sputnik.
“So far, the defense industry is far more developed in the US than in Europe. Only the US has built a full range of weapon systems. Even more crucially, the US defense industry operates at a significantly higher production level than Europe’s,” he noted.
After a series of discussions, new targets for the military capabilities of NATO allies will purportedly be adopted sometime in early June, when the alliance’s defense ministers gather in Brussels.
However, reaching such new levels would demand a hefty financial commitment from most European allies and Canada, while US spending would remain unchanged, officials noted.
7 March, 11:30 GMT