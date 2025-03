https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/terrorists-in-niger-use-ukrainian-mortars-to-attack-government-forces--reports-1121665060.html

Terrorists in Niger Use Ukrainian Mortars to Attack Government Forces – Reports

Nigerien forces discovered MP-120 “Molot” 120mm mortars and Ukrainian-language manuals at positions held by Jama'at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM)* terrorists, Journal du Niger reported.

On March 17, 2025, JNIM militants shelled Nigerien forces near Makalondi in the Tillabéri region using 120mm Ukrainian mortars. Two days later, a similar attack targeted a military base near Mossipaga. These marked the first known instances of terrorists using Ukrainian-made mortars against Nigerien troops, the report said. Military sources confirmed casualties and significant infrastructure damage, according to Journal du Niger.On Friday, terrorists killed 44 civilians in southwestern Niger, prompting the government to declare three days of national mourning, the Interior Ministry said.*terrorist organization banned in Russia

