Zelensky 'Largely Accepted' Ukraine Won't Join NATO - US Special Envoy Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelensky has "largely accepted" that Ukraine will not become a NATO member, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.
2025-03-22T00:03+0000
2025-03-22T00:03+0000
2025-03-22T03:25+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
nato
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
nato expansion
proxy war
us
"I think that Zelensky and he's got a right hand guy, Yermak, I think that they've largely conceded that they are not going to be a member of NATO… I think it's accepted that Ukraine, if there's going to be a peace deal, Ukraine cannot be a member of NATO. I think that's largely accepted," Witkoff said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.'The key issue in the conflict’ is the status of the new Russian regions, Witkoff added.The envoy expressed a 100%-confidence that Russia has no plans to attack European countries.The envoy also said that Ukraine has agreed to hold elections.
ukraine
russia
zelensky, zelenskyy, trump-putin talks, witkoff-putin talk, witkoff in russia, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition, nato proxy conflict, proxy conflict, nato expansion, ceasefire talks, peace deal, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, russia liberates, russia advances, russia attacks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky has "largely accepted" that Ukraine will not become a NATO member, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.
"I think that Zelensky and he's got a right hand guy, Yermak, I think that they've largely conceded that they are not going to be a member of NATO… I think it's accepted that Ukraine, if there's going to be a peace deal, Ukraine cannot be a member of NATO. I think that's largely accepted," Witkoff said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.
'The key issue in the conflict’ is the status of the new Russian regions, Witkoff added.
The envoy expressed a 100%-confidence that Russia has no plans to attack European countries.
"We just can't forever give money because they'll get ground down and ultimately, what you can't have here is risk of any kind of nuclear action, even the tactical nuclear action," Witkoff emphasized.
The envoy also said that Ukraine has agreed to hold elections.