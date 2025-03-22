https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/zelensky-largely-accepted-ukraine-wont-join-nato---us-special-envoy-witkoff-1121664894.html

Zelensky 'Largely Accepted' Ukraine Won't Join NATO - US Special Envoy Witkoff

Volodymyr Zelensky has "largely accepted" that Ukraine will not become a NATO member, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"I think that Zelensky and he's got a right hand guy, Yermak, I think that they've largely conceded that they are not going to be a member of NATO… I think it's accepted that Ukraine, if there's going to be a peace deal, Ukraine cannot be a member of NATO. I think that's largely accepted," Witkoff said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.'The key issue in the conflict’ is the status of the new Russian regions, Witkoff added.The envoy expressed a 100%-confidence that Russia has no plans to attack European countries.The envoy also said that Ukraine has agreed to hold elections.

