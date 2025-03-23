https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/situation-in-serbia-unaffected-by-usaid-funding-cuts-yet---deputy-prime-minister-1121671056.html

Situation in Serbia Unaffected by USAID Funding Cuts Yet - Deputy Prime Minister

Situation in Serbia Unaffected by USAID Funding Cuts Yet - Deputy Prime Minister

Sputnik International

The cuts in USAID funding have not yet affected the situation in Serbia, the money has already been allocated and is being spent, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.

2025-03-23T02:22+0000

2025-03-23T02:22+0000

2025-03-23T03:22+0000

world

aleksandar vulin

serbia

usaid

color revolution

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/17/1121670895_0:232:3072:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_ba66e0d239544e6869e2d5b58fee3cc3.jpg

Anti-government protests by students and the opposition have been taking place in Serbia since November 2024. They were triggered by the death of 15 people when a concrete canopy collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad on November 1. The country's leadership calls on students and opposition forces to engage in dialogue, but this call remains unanswered. The authorities believe that the goal of the protesters is to overthrow the government and the president, and that Western-funded media and organizations are behind their actions. Earlier, he said that since the beginning of 2025 alone, USAID had transferred over $40 million to Serbia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said that the United States was officially closing 83% of USAID programs, adding that they spent tens of billions of dollars on purposes that do not meet US interests.

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protests, serbian protests, protests in serbia, vulin, vucic, serbian students, foreign interference, usaid, us money, color revolution