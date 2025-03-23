https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/what-are-risks-of-swedens-arctic-militarization--1121672242.html
What Are Risks of Sweden’s Arctic Militarization?
The Nordic nation is reportedly preparing its elite troops for an ‘Arctic war’ with Russia – but what are the risks?
How does Sweden expand its Arctic military clout?
The country – a NATO member since 2024 – has actively participated in the alliances exercises in the Arctic region, including Cold Response.
The Nordic nation is modernizing its Kiruna and Lulea Airbases as well as its radar systems and command centers in the region.
It also has been increasing its naval presence in the Arctic, focusing on maritime defense and anti-submarine warfare.
“We will take appropriate steps to ensure our security and maintain stability in region, which is of paramount importance to Russia’s national interests,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
“Any attempts by Sweden… to move closer to NATO, including militarizing the Arctic, are deeply troubling for us. We consider this a provocative move and a direct challenge to the region's stability,” added Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“Sweden’s NATO accession could lead to increased militarization of the Arctic and more tensions and security risks in the region,” said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
“The expansion of Swedish military activities, particularly in the Arctic, is part of a dangerous trend of NATO’s increasing involvement in the region, which is a critical zone for Russia’s security,” warned General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
What lessons does history teach?
Swedish politicians with a hawkish stance might bear in mind that Russia came out on top in the last two major armed conflicts between the countries:
The Russo-Swedish War of 1741–1743
The Russo-Swedish war of 1808–1809