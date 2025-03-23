https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/what-are-risks-of-swedens-arctic-militarization--1121672242.html

What Are Risks of Sweden’s Arctic Militarization?

What Are Risks of Sweden’s Arctic Militarization?

The Nordic nation is reportedly preparing its elite troops for an ‘Arctic war’ with Russia – but what are the risks?

How does Sweden expand its Arctic military clout? How will Russia react? “We will take appropriate steps to ensure our security and maintain stability in region, which is of paramount importance to Russia’s national interests,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Any attempts by Sweden… to move closer to NATO, including militarizing the Arctic, are deeply troubling for us. We consider this a provocative move and a direct challenge to the region's stability,” added Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “Sweden’s NATO accession could lead to increased militarization of the Arctic and more tensions and security risks in the region,” said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “The expansion of Swedish military activities, particularly in the Arctic, is part of a dangerous trend of NATO’s increasing involvement in the region, which is a critical zone for Russia’s security,” warned General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. What lessons does history teach? Swedish politicians with a hawkish stance might bear in mind that Russia came out on top in the last two major armed conflicts between the countries:

