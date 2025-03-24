https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/bodies-of-civilians-and-ukrainian-fighters-found-in-liberated-sudzha--1121681631.html
Bodies of Civilians and Ukrainian Fighters Found in Liberated Sudzha
Bodies of Civilians and Ukrainian Fighters Found in Liberated Sudzha
Bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are still trapped under rubble in the recently liberated town of Sudzha, a fighter from the Volunteer Corps' "T" Detachment told Sputnik.
Sputnik correspondent, who was in Sudzha, Kursk region, confirmed that the remains of Ukrainian fighters are visible among the ruins and in some houses.On March 8, 800 Russian soldiers crawled 15 kilometers through this now-renowned gas pipeline to pull off a surprise attack on Ukrainian units. This military master stroke led to the swift liberation of Sudzha, a pivotal victory in the Kursk region.
Bodies of Civilians and Ukrainian Fighters Found in Liberated Sudzha
