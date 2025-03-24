International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Bodies of Civilians and Ukrainian Fighters Found in Liberated Sudzha
Bodies of Civilians and Ukrainian Fighters Found in Liberated Sudzha
Bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are still trapped under rubble in the recently liberated town of Sudzha, a fighter from the Volunteer Corps' "T" Detachment told Sputnik.
Sputnik correspondent, who was in Sudzha, Kursk region, confirmed that the remains of Ukrainian fighters are visible among the ruins and in some houses.On March 8, 800 Russian soldiers crawled 15 kilometers through this now-renowned gas pipeline to pull off a surprise attack on Ukrainian units. This military master stroke led to the swift liberation of Sudzha, a pivotal victory in the Kursk region.
News
Ukrainian fighters' bodies found amid destruction in liberated Sudzha
Ukrainian fighters' bodies found amid destruction in liberated Sudzha
ukrainian soldiers, soldiers and civilians, liberated town of sudzha
ukrainian soldiers, soldiers and civilians, liberated town of sudzha

Bodies of Civilians and Ukrainian Fighters Found in Liberated Sudzha

16:10 GMT 24.03.2025
Bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are still trapped under rubble in the recently liberated town of Sudzha, a fighter from the Volunteer Corps' "T" Detachment told Sputnik.
Sputnik correspondent, who was in Sudzha, Kursk region, confirmed that the remains of Ukrainian fighters are visible among the ruins and in some houses.
On March 8, 800 Russian soldiers crawled 15 kilometers through this now-renowned gas pipeline to pull off a surprise attack on Ukrainian units. This military master stroke led to the swift liberation of Sudzha, a pivotal victory in the Kursk region.
