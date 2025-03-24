https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/russia-celebrates-air-force-navigator-day-1121682280.html

Russia Celebrates Air Force Navigator Day

On March 24, Russia honors the specialists whose precision and expertise are vital to military aviation — the navigators of the Aerospace Forces!

Established in 2000 by order of Air Force Commander-in-Chief Anatoly Kornukov, the day marks the creation of the Central Air Navigation Station in Moscow in 1916, laying the foundation for modern navigational services.

