Russia Celebrates Air Force Navigator Day
Russia Celebrates Air Force Navigator Day
On March 24, Russia honors the specialists whose precision and expertise are vital to military aviation — the navigators of the Aerospace Forces!
Established in 2000 by order of Air Force Commander-in-Chief Anatoly Kornukov, the day marks the creation of the Central Air Navigation Station in Moscow in 1916, laying the foundation for modern navigational services.
Russia Celebrates Air Force Navigator Day
On March 24, Russia honors the specialists whose precision and expertise are vital to military aviation — the navigators of the Aerospace Forces!
Established in 2000 by order of Air Force Commander-in-Chief Anatoly Kornukov, the day marks the creation of the Central Air Navigation Station in Moscow in 1916, laying the foundation for modern navigational services.