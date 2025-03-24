International
Russia Launches Scheduled Drills of Strategic Missile Forces
As part of the exercises, the missile regiments of the Yars mobile ground-based missile systems will be deployed to field positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The strategic missile forces have begun scheduled control complex inspections of units and formations following the results of the winter training period of the 2025 academic year. As part of the inspections in Tagil (Sverdlovsk Region) and Barnaul (Altai Territory) missile formations, command and staff exercises have been planned under the leadership of the commanders of the missile formations, during which Yars missile regiments will be deployed to field positions," the statement reads.It is expected that the security and support units will perform the tasks of engineering and radiation, chemical and biological protection during maneuvering operations by missile regiments.
russia starts strategic drills, yars mobile ground-based systems
Russia Launches Scheduled Drills of Strategic Missile Forces

18:05 GMT 24.03.2025 (Updated: 19:06 GMT 24.03.2025)
Mobile launcher 'Yars' missile system on the territory of Teykovo air defence missile formation in Ivanovo region.
As part of the exercises, the missile regiments of the Yars mobile ground-based missile systems will be deployed to field positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The strategic missile forces have begun scheduled control complex inspections of units and formations following the results of the winter training period of the 2025 academic year. As part of the inspections in Tagil (Sverdlovsk Region) and Barnaul (Altai Territory) missile formations, command and staff exercises have been planned under the leadership of the commanders of the missile formations, during which Yars missile regiments will be deployed to field positions," the statement reads.
It is expected that the security and support units will perform the tasks of engineering and radiation, chemical and biological protection during maneuvering operations by missile regiments.
