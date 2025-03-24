https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/russia-launches-scheduled-drills-of-strategic-missile-forces-1121682969.html

Russia Launches Scheduled Drills of Strategic Missile Forces

Russia Launches Scheduled Drills of Strategic Missile Forces

Sputnik International

As part of the exercises, the missile regiments of the Yars mobile ground-based missile systems will be deployed to field positions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2025-03-24T18:05+0000

2025-03-24T18:05+0000

2025-03-24T19:06+0000

military

russia

yars

exercises

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103269/85/1032698529_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_88ef521053255ce512818afa47864f0c.jpg

"The strategic missile forces have begun scheduled control complex inspections of units and formations following the results of the winter training period of the 2025 academic year. As part of the inspections in Tagil (Sverdlovsk Region) and Barnaul (Altai Territory) missile formations, command and staff exercises have been planned under the leadership of the commanders of the missile formations, during which Yars missile regiments will be deployed to field positions," the statement reads.It is expected that the security and support units will perform the tasks of engineering and radiation, chemical and biological protection during maneuvering operations by missile regiments.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/us-left-eating-russias-dust-as-struggling-sentinel-icbm-program-cannot-catch-up-to-yars-and-sarmat-1119365878.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia starts strategic drills, yars mobile ground-based systems