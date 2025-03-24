https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/serbia-will-not-join-nato-or-csto---deputy-prime-minister-vulin-1121676499.html

Serbia Will Not Join NATO or CSTO - Deputy Prime Minister Vulin

Serbia will not become a member of NATO or the CSTO, it must ensure its own security, although this is difficult, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.

"Serbia strictly adheres to the policy of military neutrality. This means that we will not expand our participation in any military bloc. And we will try to maintain the best relations with everyone, first of all — with the countries in our neighborhood. So Serbia will not become a member of NATO, will not be a member of the CSTO," Vulin said. He admitted that for a country the size of Serbia, this is the hardest path. Currently, the parliament of Serbia is an observer in the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

