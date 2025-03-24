International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/south-korean-prime-minister-thanks-court-for-reinstating-him-as-acting-president-1121676834.html
South Korean Prime Minister Thanks Court for Reinstating Him as Acting President
South Korean Prime Minister Thanks Court for Reinstating Him as Acting President
Sputnik International
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo thanked the Constitutional Court for reinstating him as acting president, the prime minister's office reported.
2025-03-24T04:42+0000
2025-03-24T04:43+0000
world
koreas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0a/1121139424_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_256ad4cfd9169010f48aac84830cce0c.jpg
Earlier in the day, the South Korean Constitutional Court rejected the impeachment of Han, meaning he will be immediately reinstated as acting president. The presidential administration of the Republic of Korea also welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court, accusing the National Assembly of abusing its powers by impeaching government officials. "Today's decision confirms that the excessive impeachment of the National Assembly is a reckless and malicious political offensive," the office said. The presidential office also expressed hope that the prime minister's return to office would mean normalization of the country's governance.
koreas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0a/1121139424_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1d015458e46c4af3b4369572383dc7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korean prime minister han duck-soo thanked the constitutional court for reinstating him as acting president, the prime minister's office reported.
south korean prime minister han duck-soo thanked the constitutional court for reinstating him as acting president, the prime minister's office reported.

South Korean Prime Minister Thanks Court for Reinstating Him as Acting President

04:42 GMT 24.03.2025 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 24.03.2025)
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manSouth Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during the joint statements in Seoul, South Korea.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during the joint statements in Seoul, South Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2025
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
SEOUL, (Sputnik) - South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo thanked the Constitutional Court for reinstating him as acting president, the prime minister's office reported.
Earlier in the day, the South Korean Constitutional Court rejected the impeachment of Han, meaning he will be immediately reinstated as acting president.
"This morning, I returned to my duties in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court. I thank the Constitutional Court for its wise decision," Han said in a statement.
The presidential administration of the Republic of Korea also welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court, accusing the National Assembly of abusing its powers by impeaching government officials.
"Today's decision confirms that the excessive impeachment of the National Assembly is a reckless and malicious political offensive," the office said.
The presidential office also expressed hope that the prime minister's return to office would mean normalization of the country's governance.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала