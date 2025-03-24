https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/south-korean-prime-minister-thanks-court-for-reinstating-him-as-acting-president-1121676834.html
South Korean Prime Minister Thanks Court for Reinstating Him as Acting President
South Korean Prime Minister Thanks Court for Reinstating Him as Acting President
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo thanked the Constitutional Court for reinstating him as acting president, the prime minister's office reported.
Earlier in the day, the South Korean Constitutional Court rejected the impeachment of Han, meaning he will be immediately reinstated as acting president. The presidential administration of the Republic of Korea also welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court, accusing the National Assembly of abusing its powers by impeaching government officials. "Today's decision confirms that the excessive impeachment of the National Assembly is a reckless and malicious political offensive," the office said. The presidential office also expressed hope that the prime minister's return to office would mean normalization of the country's governance.
SEOUL, (Sputnik) - South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo thanked the Constitutional Court for reinstating him as acting president, the prime minister's office reported.
Earlier in the day, the South Korean Constitutional Court rejected the impeachment of Han, meaning he will be immediately reinstated as acting president.
"This morning, I returned to my duties in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court. I thank the Constitutional Court for its wise decision," Han said in a statement.
The presidential administration of the Republic of Korea also welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court, accusing the National Assembly of abusing its powers by impeaching government officials.
"Today's decision confirms that the excessive impeachment of the National Assembly is a reckless and malicious political offensive," the office said.
The presidential office also expressed hope that the prime minister's return to office would mean normalization of the country's governance.