Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Command Kills Its Own Soldiers to Stop Surrender – PoW
Ukrainian Command Kills Its Own Soldiers to Stop Surrender – PoW
Ukrainian prisoner of war Vitaliy Mirinevskiy said his group was supposed to evacuate a damaged Hummer, but their vehicle ended up in a ditch; the young soldiers fled, and Mirinevskiy was captured.
“The 59th Brigade doesn't take care of its men, lets them go into the abyss without even telling them which way to go. The right way,” a Ukrainian prisoner of war said. “They shoot their own so they don't get captured.”
Ukrainian command KILLS ITS OWN SOLDIERS to stop surrender – PoW
Ukrainian Command Kills Its Own Soldiers to Stop Surrender – PoW

16:39 GMT 24.03.2025
Ukrainian prisoner of war Vitaliy Mirinevskiy said his group was supposed to evacuate a damaged Hummer, but their vehicle ended up in a ditch; the young soldiers fled, and Mirinevskiy was captured.
“The 59th Brigade doesn't take care of its men, lets them go into the abyss without even telling them which way to go. The right way,” a Ukrainian prisoner of war said. “They shoot their own so they don't get captured.”
