https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/ukrainian-command-kills-its-own-soldiers-to-stop-surrender--pow-1121681962.html

Ukrainian Command Kills Its Own Soldiers to Stop Surrender – PoW

Ukrainian Command Kills Its Own Soldiers to Stop Surrender – PoW

Sputnik International

Ukrainian prisoner of war Vitaliy Mirinevskiy said his group was supposed to evacuate a damaged Hummer, but their vehicle ended up in a ditch; the young soldiers fled, and Mirinevskiy was captured.

2025-03-24T16:39+0000

2025-03-24T16:39+0000

2025-03-24T16:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

ukraine

pow

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/18/1121681804_88:0:1325:696_1920x0_80_0_0_d80e714e5997a135f47b96154df815f4.jpg

“The 59th Brigade doesn't take care of its men, lets them go into the abyss without even telling them which way to go. The right way,” a Ukrainian prisoner of war said. “They shoot their own so they don't get captured.”

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukrainian command KILLS ITS OWN SOLDIERS to stop surrender – PoW Sputnik International Ukrainian command KILLS ITS OWN SOLDIERS to stop surrender – PoW 2025-03-24T16:39+0000 true PT0M41S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian prisoner, ukrainian command kills, damaged hummer