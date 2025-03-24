https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/ukrainian-command-kills-its-own-soldiers-to-stop-surrender--pow-1121681962.html
Ukrainian Command Kills Its Own Soldiers to Stop Surrender – PoW
Ukrainian Command Kills Its Own Soldiers to Stop Surrender – PoW
Ukrainian prisoner of war Vitaliy Mirinevskiy said his group was supposed to evacuate a damaged Hummer, but their vehicle ended up in a ditch; the young soldiers fled, and Mirinevskiy was captured.
“The 59th Brigade doesn't take care of its men, lets them go into the abyss without even telling them which way to go. The right way,” a Ukrainian prisoner of war said. “They shoot their own so they don't get captured.”
“The 59th Brigade doesn't take care of its men, lets them go into the abyss without even telling them which way to go. The right way,” a Ukrainian prisoner of war said. “They shoot their own so they don't get captured.”