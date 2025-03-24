https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/ukrainian-forces-spread-fake-news-about-evacuated-citizens-1121679475.html

Ukrainian Forces Spread Fake News About Evacuated Citizens

During the occupation of the village of Kazachya Loknya in Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces distributed propaganda newspapers with fake articles... 24.03.2025, Sputnik International

“They asserted that the evacuees were destitute and homeless, lining up for rations and even resorting to fighting each other for these supplies,” an evacuated resident of the village told Sputnik.

