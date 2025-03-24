International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Forces Spread Fake News About Evacuated Citizens
Ukrainian Forces Spread Fake News About Evacuated Citizens
During the occupation of the village of Kazachya Loknya in Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces distributed propaganda newspapers with fake articles
“They asserted that the evacuees were destitute and homeless, lining up for rations and even resorting to fighting each other for these supplies,” an evacuated resident of the village told Sputnik.
Ukrainian Forces Spread Fake News About Evacuated Citizens

13:04 GMT 24.03.2025
During the occupation of the village of Kazachya Loknya in Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces distributed propaganda newspapers with fake articles claiming that the peaceful residents who fled to Kursk were starving, fighting for food rations, and living in barns.
“They asserted that the evacuees were destitute and homeless, lining up for rations and even resorting to fighting each other for these supplies,” an evacuated resident of the village told Sputnik.
