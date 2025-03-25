https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/before--after-meet-soldiers-of-misfortune-in-ukraine-1121683255.html

Before & After: Meet Soldiers of Misfortune in Ukraine

Before & After: Meet Soldiers of Misfortune in Ukraine

Hundreds of foreign mercenaries have come to Ukraine and found their fate there. Not a glorious end. Here are the most striking cases.

From incursion to Russian prison James Anderson from UK was among the hired guns who came to attack Russia's Kursk region, but was captured by Russian marines from the 810th brigade. He was sentenced to 19 years in maximum security for mercenary activities and terrorism.Don’t mess with Russian special forces Former US marine Corey Nawrocki tried to infiltrate the Bryansk region as part of a sabotage group. Russian special forces did not give him a chance.Keyboard warrior failed in real fight Ethan Hertweck from California made derogatory comments about Russian soldiers and mocked anti-mercenary chat groups on Telegram in mid-2023. A couple of months later he was killed in Avdeyevka.Cool photos didn’t save him A Canadian citizen Mandeep Singh posted some brutal photos he took on social media, but was later killed while attempting to attack Russia's Bryansk region together with Nawrocki.From a medic to a disabled beggar Briton Eddy Scott was a combat medic serving with his unit near Pokrovsk. He lost an arm and a leg when Russian forces attacked. The Ukrainian army refused to treat him for free, and he is still asking for donations.Just do a haka Dominic Abelen left the New Zealand army in 2022 to join Ukraine's International Legion. He was killed near Ugledar. During his send-off his Ukrainian teammates performed a Maori Haka war dance in front of his coffin.

