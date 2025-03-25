https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/complete-list-of-energy-facilities-russia-us-agree-should-be-off-limits-to-attacks-1121690881.html

Complete List of Energy Facilities Russia, US Agree Should Be Off Limits to Attacks

Complete List of Energy Facilities Russia, US Agree Should Be Off Limits to Attacks

Russia and the US returned to President Putin and Trump's proposal for a 30-day halt in attacks on energy sites during their wide-ranging talks in Riyadh Monday aimed at bringing an end to the conflict. Here are their terms.

The temporary moratorium is to be in effect for 30 days, starting (retroactively) from March 18, 2025, and may be extended by mutual agreement.In case of a violation of the moratorium by one of the parties, the other party has the right to consider itself free from the obligation to comply with it.After the initial Putin-Trump agreement last week, Ukraine launched an attack on the Sudzha Natural Gas Pumping Station in Kursk Region, which was recently liberated by Russian forces, cutting Central Europe off from Russian pipeline gas deliveries.

