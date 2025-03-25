https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/doge-scrubs-social-security-graveyard-1121685853.html

DOGE Scrubs Social Security Graveyard

Over two weeks, more than 3.2 million people listed age 120+ have been marked as ‘deceased’ and removed from the records, said the Department of Government Efficiency.

DOGE released a chart that broke down the Social Security Agency records cleanup by age. Last month, Elon Musk had wryly joked that “Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security.”

