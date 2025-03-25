International
Houthis Say Attacked Ben Gurion Airport, USS Harry Truman Aircraft Carrier - Reports
Houthis Say Attacked Ben Gurion Airport, USS Harry Truman Aircraft Carrier - Reports
Sputnik International
Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said it launched two ballistic missiles at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, the Almasirah broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The Houthis also attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other warships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, the report added. Over the weekend, the United States mounted dozens of strikes targeting Yemen's northern and central regions under Houthi control, including the capital of Sanaa. The strikes killed more than 50 people and injured almost 100, according to the Houthis. The Shia movement retaliated by attacking US aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and other warships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones.
houthis, houthis-israel war, red sea crisis, red sea blockade, us-houthis war, war on houthis, ansar allah, ansar allah strikes, houthis strikes, houthis attacks, ballistic missiles, houthi ballistic missiles
houthis, houthis-israel war, red sea crisis, red sea blockade, us-houthis war, war on houthis, ansar allah, ansar allah strikes, houthis strikes, houthis attacks, ballistic missiles, houthi ballistic missiles

Houthis Say Attacked Ben Gurion Airport, USS Harry Truman Aircraft Carrier - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said it launched two ballistic missiles at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, the Almasirah broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The Houthis also attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other warships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, the report added.
Over the weekend, the United States mounted dozens of strikes targeting Yemen's northern and central regions under Houthi control, including the capital of Sanaa. The strikes killed more than 50 people and injured almost 100, according to the Houthis. The Shia movement retaliated by attacking US aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and other warships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones.
