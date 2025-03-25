https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/houthis-say-attacked-ben-gurion-airport-uss-harry-truman-aircraft-carrier---reports-1121683619.html
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121683699_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_943df0ac529ad76341724f89541fb09a.jpg
03:47 GMT 25.03.2025 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 25.03.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said it launched two ballistic missiles at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, the Almasirah broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The Houthis also attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other warships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, the report added.
Over the weekend, the United States mounted dozens of strikes targeting Yemen's northern and central regions under Houthi control, including the capital of Sanaa. The strikes killed more than 50 people and injured almost 100, according to the Houthis. The Shia movement retaliated by attacking US aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and other warships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones.