Houthis Say Attacked Ben Gurion Airport, USS Harry Truman Aircraft Carrier - Reports

Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said it launched two ballistic missiles at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, the Almasirah broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

2025-03-25T03:47+0000

2025-03-25T03:47+0000

2025-03-25T04:47+0000

world

red sea

israel

yemen

houthis

ansar allah

ben gurion international airport

uss harry s. truman

The Houthis also attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other warships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, the report added. Over the weekend, the United States mounted dozens of strikes targeting Yemen's northern and central regions under Houthi control, including the capital of Sanaa. The strikes killed more than 50 people and injured almost 100, according to the Houthis. The Shia movement retaliated by attacking US aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and other warships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones.

red sea

israel

yemen

