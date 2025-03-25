https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/israel-army-claims-strike-on-military-targets-at-syrian-bases-1121684964.html

Israel Army Claims Strike on Military Targets at Syrian Bases

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed a strike on military targets at Syrian bases Tadmor and T4.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4,” the Israeli military said in a statement, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50 kilometers west of the city. It added: “The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel.” A similar strike targeting military strategic capabilities took place on Friday night. Tiyas Airbase (T-4) Tadmur After the change of power in Damascus in early December last year, the Israeli army began striking military targets of the former Syrian army. Weapons depots, military airfields, and air defense systems located in various provinces of Syria were subjected to massive strikes.

