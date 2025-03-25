Israel Army Claims Strike on Military Targets at Syrian Bases

International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed a strike on military targets at Syrian bases Tadmor and T4.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4," the Israeli military said in a statement, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50 kilometers west of the city. It added: "The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel." A similar strike targeting military strategic capabilities took place on Friday night. Tiyas Airbase (T-4) Tadmur After the change of power in Damascus in early December last year, the Israeli army began striking military targets of the former Syrian army. Weapons depots, military airfields, and air defense systems located in various provinces of Syria were subjected to massive strikes.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed a strike on military targets at Syrian bases Tadmor and T4.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4,” the Israeli military said in a statement, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50 kilometers west of the city.
It added: “The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel.” A similar strike targeting military strategic capabilities took place on Friday night.

Tiyas Airbase (T-4)

Situated in the Homs Governorate, northwest of Tiyas and west of Palmyra, is Syria's largest airbase.
The base has been utilized by the Syrian Arab Air Force and Iran's Quds Force for operations.

Tadmur

Hosts the Palmyra Military Airport.
This airbase has been a focal point in the Syrian conflict due to its location and has recently been targeted by Israeli airstrikes.
After the change of power in Damascus in early December last year, the Israeli army began striking military targets of the former Syrian army. Weapons depots, military airfields, and air defense systems located in various provinces of Syria were subjected to massive strikes.
