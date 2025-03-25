https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/israel-army-claims-strike-on-military-targets-at-syrian-bases-1121684964.html
Israel Army Claims Strike on Military Targets at Syrian Bases
Israel Army Claims Strike on Military Targets at Syrian Bases
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed a strike on military targets at Syrian bases Tadmor and T4.
2025-03-25T06:28+0000
2025-03-25T06:28+0000
2025-03-25T06:28+0000
world
middle east
israel
palmyra
syria
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4,” the Israeli military said in a statement, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50 kilometers west of the city. It added: “The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel.” A similar strike targeting military strategic capabilities took place on Friday night. Tiyas Airbase (T-4) Tadmur After the change of power in Damascus in early December last year, the Israeli army began striking military targets of the former Syrian army. Weapons depots, military airfields, and air defense systems located in various provinces of Syria were subjected to massive strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/qatari-prime-minister-says-israel-must-leave-buffer-zone-with-syria-1121443120.html
israel
palmyra
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a593bf8684f33ed30c260f2639eb14f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the israel defense forces (idf) claimed a strike on military targets at syrian bases tadmor and t4.
the israel defense forces (idf) claimed a strike on military targets at syrian bases tadmor and t4.
Israel Army Claims Strike on Military Targets at Syrian Bases
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed a strike on military targets at Syrian bases Tadmor and T4.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4,” the Israeli military said in a statement, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50 kilometers west of the city.
It added: “The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel.” A similar strike targeting military strategic capabilities took place on Friday night.
Situated in the Homs Governorate, northwest of Tiyas and west of Palmyra, is Syria's largest airbase.
The base has been utilized by the Syrian Arab Air Force and Iran's Quds Force for operations.
Hosts the Palmyra Military Airport.
This airbase has been a focal point in the Syrian conflict due to its location and has recently been targeted by Israeli airstrikes.
After the change of power in Damascus in early December last year, the Israeli army began striking military targets of the former Syrian army. Weapons depots, military airfields, and air defense systems located in various provinces of Syria were subjected to massive strikes.