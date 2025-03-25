https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/russia-urges-world-to-condemn-ukrainian-deadly-attack-on-russian-journalists-1121683924.html
Russia Urges World to Condemn Ukrainian Deadly Attack on Russian Journalists
Commenting on the deadly attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the global community to condemn Kiev's crimes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Commenting on the deadly attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the global community to condemn Kiev's crimes.
On Monday, Russian media agency Izvestia reported the death of its correspondent Alexander Fedorchak in the area of the special operation as a result of an artillery strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Later, Russian broadcaster Zvezda reported that its cameraman Andrey Panov and film crew driver Alexander Sirkeli had also been killed, while its correspondent Nikita Goldin severely wounded. Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said that six people, including three media workers, had been killed as a result of artillery shelling of the Kremensky municipal district by the Ukrainian forces.
"We call on the world community, international professional organizations of journalists, and media representatives to resolutely condemn these and other bloody crimes of the Zelensky regime and to advocate for an immediate end to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on civilians, including media workers," Zakharova said in a statement.
Zakharova emphasized that the ongoing brutal murders of Russian media employees required an appropriate response from relevant international agencies, "primarily the UNESCO Director-General, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and, in general, all supranational human rights structures that advocate for the protection of the rights of journalists and the right to free access to information."
"Chronic inaction on the part of these institutions, expressed in deliberate silence or empty excuses, will become indicators of their ability to impartially and conscientiously fulfill the mandate assigned to them by states," she added.
She also noted that Russia's investigators would take all necessary actions to identify and prosecute those involved in these crimes.