Russia Urges World to Condemn Ukrainian Deadly Attack on Russian Journalists

Commenting on the deadly attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the global community to condemn Kiev's crimes.

On Monday, Russian media agency Izvestia reported the death of its correspondent Alexander Fedorchak in the area of ​​the special operation as a result of an artillery strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Later, Russian broadcaster Zvezda reported that its cameraman Andrey Panov and film crew driver Alexander Sirkeli had also been killed, while its correspondent Nikita Goldin severely wounded. Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said that six people, including three media workers, had been killed as a result of artillery shelling of the Kremensky municipal district by the Ukrainian forces. Zakharova emphasized that the ongoing brutal murders of Russian media employees required an appropriate response from relevant international agencies, "primarily the UNESCO Director-General, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and, in general, all supranational human rights structures that advocate for the protection of the rights of journalists and the right to free access to information." She also noted that Russia's investigators would take all necessary actions to identify and prosecute those involved in these crimes.

