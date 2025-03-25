International
Russia's Nukes Could Cause Massive Damage to US and World in Major War – US Intel Report
Russia's Nukes Could Cause Massive Damage to US and World in Major War – US Intel Report
Sputnik International
Russia's nuclear arsenal could cause devastating damage to the US and the world in the event of a large-scale war, according to a US intelligence report.
Russia's nuclear arsenal could cause devastating damage to the US and the world in the event of a large-scale war, according to a US intelligence report.
Russia's combined nuclear and conventional military capabilities, along with its economic and military resilience, make it a formidable competitor, according to the report.
The US intelligence community assesses China as the most capable strategic competitor, the report adds.
US intelligence continues to conclude that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon, the report notes.
