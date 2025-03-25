https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/the-big-question-about-reactivating-black-sea-grain-deal-is-who-verifies-it-1121691469.html
The Big Question About Reactivating Black Sea Grain Deal Is: Who Verifies It?
The Big Question About Reactivating Black Sea Grain Deal Is: Who Verifies It?
Sputnik International
The breakthrough deal to unblock vital grain exports offers hope for global food security, but questions linger over enforcement mechanisms and consequences if Kiev repeats past violations, warns US Army Lt. Col and international consultant Earl Rasmussen.
2025-03-25T22:17+0000
2025-03-25T22:17+0000
2025-03-26T03:28+0000
analysis
earl rasmussen
black sea grain deal
us-russia relations
ukraine
russia
black sea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116078645_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2b61c211846cfbc2f7d931ebe89ee6e4.jpg
Russia-US agreement in Riyadh on restoring navigation for food shipments from Russian and Ukrainian ports is “a positive move,” but there are a lot of questions that will need to be answered, like who will ensure compliance, or what happens if the Ukrainian side violates the deal again, retired US Army Lt. Col and international consultant Earl Rasmussen said.Brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in mid-2022, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was designed to allow Russian and Ukrainian grain-carrying ships to transit the Black Sea without fear of attack at sea amid the conflict in Ukraine.Russia suspended its participation in the initiative in July 2023, citing numerous violations in the spirit and letter of the agreement, including Ukrainian ships' use of the arrangement to smuggle arms into Ukraine, and efforts by the US and its allies to strangle Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports globally.Russian officials also expressed annoyance at the fact that while the UN had assured that the agreement would help ensure food security in the Global South, the vast majority of Ukrainian deliveries had been diverted to wealthy European countries and Turkiye. Russia consequently shipped emergency grain supplies to six at-risk African nations, free of charge.
ukraine
russia
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116078645_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46588967bbf47847fbbc0744a66ec3a5.jpg
The big question about reactivating Black Sea grain deal - Earl Rasmussen
Sputnik International
The big question about reactivating Black Sea grain deal - Earl Rasmussen
2025-03-25T22:17+0000
true
PT1M45S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
grain deal, ukraine-russia peace process, us-russia talks, black sea deal, ukraine peace process
grain deal, ukraine-russia peace process, us-russia talks, black sea deal, ukraine peace process
The Big Question About Reactivating Black Sea Grain Deal Is: Who Verifies It?
22:17 GMT 25.03.2025 (Updated: 03:28 GMT 26.03.2025)
The breakthrough deal to unblock vital grain exports offers hope for global food security, but questions linger over enforcement mechanisms and consequences if Kiev repeats past violations, warns US Army Lt. Col and international consultant Earl Rasmussen.
Russia-US agreement in Riyadh on restoring navigation for food shipments from Russian and Ukrainian ports is “a positive move,” but there are a lot of questions that will need to be answered, like who will ensure compliance, or what happens if the Ukrainian side violates the deal again, retired US Army Lt. Col and international consultant Earl Rasmussen said.
Brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in mid-2022, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was designed to allow Russian and Ukrainian grain-carrying ships to transit the Black Sea without fear of attack at sea amid the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia suspended
its participation in the initiative in July 2023, citing numerous violations in the spirit and letter of the agreement, including Ukrainian ships' use of the arrangement to smuggle arms into Ukraine, and efforts by the US and its allies to strangle Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports globally.
Russian officials also expressed annoyance
at the fact that while the UN had assured that the agreement would help ensure food security in the Global South, the vast majority of Ukrainian deliveries had been diverted to wealthy European countries and Turkiye. Russia consequently shipped emergency grain supplies to six at-risk African nations, free of charge.