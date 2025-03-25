https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/the-big-question-about-reactivating-black-sea-grain-deal-is-who-verifies-it-1121691469.html

The Big Question About Reactivating Black Sea Grain Deal Is: Who Verifies It?

The Big Question About Reactivating Black Sea Grain Deal Is: Who Verifies It?

Sputnik International

The breakthrough deal to unblock vital grain exports offers hope for global food security, but questions linger over enforcement mechanisms and consequences if Kiev repeats past violations, warns US Army Lt. Col and international consultant Earl Rasmussen.

2025-03-25T22:17+0000

2025-03-25T22:17+0000

2025-03-26T03:28+0000

analysis

earl rasmussen

black sea grain deal

us-russia relations

ukraine

russia

black sea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116078645_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2b61c211846cfbc2f7d931ebe89ee6e4.jpg

Russia-US agreement in Riyadh on restoring navigation for food shipments from Russian and Ukrainian ports is “a positive move,” but there are a lot of questions that will need to be answered, like who will ensure compliance, or what happens if the Ukrainian side violates the deal again, retired US Army Lt. Col and international consultant Earl Rasmussen said.Brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in mid-2022, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was designed to allow Russian and Ukrainian grain-carrying ships to transit the Black Sea without fear of attack at sea amid the conflict in Ukraine.Russia suspended its participation in the initiative in July 2023, citing numerous violations in the spirit and letter of the agreement, including Ukrainian ships' use of the arrangement to smuggle arms into Ukraine, and efforts by the US and its allies to strangle Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports globally.Russian officials also expressed annoyance at the fact that while the UN had assured that the agreement would help ensure food security in the Global South, the vast majority of Ukrainian deliveries had been diverted to wealthy European countries and Turkiye. Russia consequently shipped emergency grain supplies to six at-risk African nations, free of charge.

ukraine

russia

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The big question about reactivating Black Sea grain deal - Earl Rasmussen Sputnik International The big question about reactivating Black Sea grain deal - Earl Rasmussen 2025-03-25T22:17+0000 true PT1M45S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

grain deal, ukraine-russia peace process, us-russia talks, black sea deal, ukraine peace process