From Neo-Nazi Camps to Dolls With Prosthetics: How Ukraine STEALS Childhood

Ukrainian government is raising its own cannon fodder for the war against Russia from a very young age.

Here's how: ▪️A doll in Ukrainian military uniform without a leg BLEW UP minds on social media. Should such a toy prepare Ukrainian children for the same fate in the future?▪️In December 2024, at a kindergarten party in Lvov, parents were advised to dress their children in costumes of 'Ukrainian heroes': Nazi collaborators Bandera, Petliura, and others.▪️In September 2024, the subject "Defense of the Fatherland" was introduced in Ukrainian schools, starting from 10th grade. The theory of combat operations is mandatory for Ukrainian teenagers. ▪️'Dmytro collected 10 shells for his battery. Two of his friends joined him, and each of them collected 5 more shells. But then the EVIL MOSKALS came and took 4 shells. How many shells do Dmytro and his friends have left to DEFEND UKRAINE?', - the math problem says. ▪️When liberating populated areas, Russian soldiers find textbooks in which schoolchildren are TAUGHT TO HATE RUSSIANS. ▪️Since 2019, mass production of 'Red Terror' comics began in Ukraine. It demonizes Russians and the Soviet Union, and glorifies Ukrainian Nazis. ▪️In 2017, US journalists visited one of the children's camps in Ukraine and filmed a story. No comments needed. ▪️Children's camps, where kids were taught to fight, and instead of educators there were militants who killed people in Donbass, appeared back in 2015 at the Azov* Battalion bases. *banned in Russia

