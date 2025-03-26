https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/from-neo-nazi-camps-to-dolls-with-prosthetics-how-ukraine-steals-childhood-1121694564.html
From Neo-Nazi Camps to Dolls With Prosthetics: How Ukraine STEALS Childhood
From Neo-Nazi Camps to Dolls With Prosthetics: How Ukraine STEALS Childhood
Sputnik International
Ukrainian government is raising its own cannon fodder for the war against Russia from a very young age.
2025-03-26T16:45+0000
2025-03-26T16:45+0000
2025-03-26T16:45+0000
world
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107808/75/1078087596_0:252:3192:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_833b90b2eeb78434d7b6194f1b81f1d1.jpg
Here's how: ▪️A doll in Ukrainian military uniform without a leg BLEW UP minds on social media. Should such a toy prepare Ukrainian children for the same fate in the future?▪️In December 2024, at a kindergarten party in Lvov, parents were advised to dress their children in costumes of 'Ukrainian heroes': Nazi collaborators Bandera, Petliura, and others.▪️In September 2024, the subject "Defense of the Fatherland" was introduced in Ukrainian schools, starting from 10th grade. The theory of combat operations is mandatory for Ukrainian teenagers. ▪️'Dmytro collected 10 shells for his battery. Two of his friends joined him, and each of them collected 5 more shells. But then the EVIL MOSKALS came and took 4 shells. How many shells do Dmytro and his friends have left to DEFEND UKRAINE?', - the math problem says. ▪️When liberating populated areas, Russian soldiers find textbooks in which schoolchildren are TAUGHT TO HATE RUSSIANS. ▪️Since 2019, mass production of 'Red Terror' comics began in Ukraine. It demonizes Russians and the Soviet Union, and glorifies Ukrainian Nazis. ▪️In 2017, US journalists visited one of the children's camps in Ukraine and filmed a story. No comments needed. ▪️Children's camps, where kids were taught to fight, and instead of educators there were militants who killed people in Donbass, appeared back in 2015 at the Azov* Battalion bases. *banned in Russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107808/75/1078087596_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88bef6fcd4cafa73e2bb67a4665bfc9e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine crisis, hitler youth in ukraine, ukraine zelensky, ukraine jugend, ukraine steals childhood, ukraine assault on children
ukraine crisis, hitler youth in ukraine, ukraine zelensky, ukraine jugend, ukraine steals childhood, ukraine assault on children
From Neo-Nazi Camps to Dolls With Prosthetics: How Ukraine STEALS Childhood
Ukrainian government is raising its own cannon fodder for the war against Russia from a very young age.
▪️A doll in Ukrainian military uniform without a leg BLEW UP minds on social media. Should such a toy prepare Ukrainian children for the same fate in the future?
▪️In December 2024, at a kindergarten party in Lvov, parents were advised to dress their children in costumes of 'Ukrainian heroes': Nazi collaborators Bandera, Petliura, and others.
▪️In September 2024, the subject "Defense of the Fatherland" was introduced in Ukrainian schools, starting from 10th grade. The theory of combat operations is mandatory for Ukrainian teenagers.
▪️'Dmytro collected 10 shells for his battery. Two of his friends joined him, and each of them collected 5 more shells. But then the EVIL MOSKALS came and took 4 shells. How many shells do Dmytro and his friends have left to DEFEND UKRAINE?', - the math problem says.
▪️When liberating populated areas, Russian soldiers find textbooks in which schoolchildren are TAUGHT TO HATE RUSSIANS.
▪️Since 2019, mass production of 'Red Terror' comics began in Ukraine. It demonizes Russians and the Soviet Union, and glorifies Ukrainian Nazis.
▪️In 2017, US journalists visited one of the children's camps in Ukraine and filmed a story. No comments needed.
▪️Children's camps, where kids were taught to fight, and instead of educators there were militants who killed people in Donbass, appeared back in 2015 at the Azov* Battalion bases.