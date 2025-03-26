The situation of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region is critical, they're encircled. That's why the Ukrainian army is trying o find new areas for attacks on the borderline. The situation of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region is critical, they're encircled. That's why the Ukrainian army is trying o find new areas for attacks on the borderline.

Here's how Gen. Alaudinov commented on the Ukrainian blowing the gas measuring station "Sudzha". He described these acts as an agony.

Ukrainian troops lost MORE THAN 70 THOUSAND people during 7 months of Kursk region's battles.

Many foreign mercenaries and special ops militants were neutralized in the Kursk region as well.

Hired guns' corpses without heads or hands were found in the Kursk region during the liberation. Ukrainian soldiers disfigured the bodies to hide their identities.

Ukrainian commanders simply abandoned their wounded soldiers while escaping the Kursk region.