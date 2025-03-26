International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/take-a-ride-along-the-frontline-with-a-russian-general-1121694926.html
Take a Ride Along the Frontline With a Russian General
Take a Ride Along the Frontline With a Russian General
Sputnik International
Sputnik sits down with Gen. Apti Alaudinov on his way to the Kursk region's battleground
2025-03-26T18:01+0000
2025-03-26T18:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695043_0:0:1180:664_1920x0_80_0_0_61997c54a4294b2a23c55b6c3b2e6b23.png
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695043_145:0:1030:664_1920x0_80_0_0_2ccc2e7784dee55bf38adbec76d49fad.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
general apti alaudinov, ukrainian conflict situation
general apti alaudinov, ukrainian conflict situation

Take a Ride Along the Frontline With a Russian General

18:01 GMT 26.03.2025
© SputnikGeneral Apti Alaudinov. Screenshot from a video by Sputnik.
General Apti Alaudinov. Screenshot from a video by Sputnik. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sputnik sits down with Gen. Apti Alaudinov on his way to the Kursk region's battleground:
The situation of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region is critical, they're encircled. That's why the Ukrainian army is trying o find new areas for attacks on the borderline.
Here's how Gen. Alaudinov commented on the Ukrainian blowing the gas measuring station "Sudzha". He described these acts as an agony.
Ukrainian troops lost MORE THAN 70 THOUSAND people during 7 months of Kursk region's battles.
Many foreign mercenaries and special ops militants were neutralized in the Kursk region as well.
Hired guns' corpses without heads or hands were found in the Kursk region during the liberation. Ukrainian soldiers disfigured the bodies to hide their identities.
Ukrainian commanders simply abandoned their wounded soldiers while escaping the Kursk region.
Russian soldiers are now evacuating the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers abandoned by their command in the Kursk region, Alaudinov revealed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала