Ultra-Rare British Vehicle Decimated in Russia's Kursk Region
Ultra-Rare British Vehicle Decimated in Russia's Kursk Region
Russian troops have hunted down a rare CRARRV (Challenger Armoured Repair and Recovery Vehicle) on the outskirts of Sudzha.
The machine, used by Ukraine alongside Challenger 2 tanks, is one of the few vehicles capable of repairing these tanks on the battlefield. In total, the United Kingdom transferred two such vehicles to Ukraine in 2023. The British Army only has 80 such CRARRVs in service.
