International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/ultra-rare-british-vehicle-decimated-in-russias-kursk-region---1121692066.html
Ultra-Rare British Vehicle Decimated in Russia's Kursk Region
Ultra-Rare British Vehicle Decimated in Russia's Kursk Region
Sputnik International
Russian troops have hunted down a rare CRARRV (Challenger Armoured Repair and Recovery Vehicle) on the outskirts of Sudzha.
2025-03-26T07:43+0000
2025-03-26T07:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
kursk region
united kingdom (uk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1e/1121306508_0:154:3094:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_55c755cf4e5a8f9d6b6b6faf52858557.jpg
The machine, used by Ukraine alongside Challenger 2 tanks, is one of the few vehicles capable of repairing these tanks on the battlefield. In total, the United Kingdom transferred two such vehicles to Ukraine in 2023. The British Army only has 80 such CRARRVs in service.
kursk region
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1e/1121306508_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_37484f5eff2b3d7af97f2ed0806ee6da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, challenger tank, crarrv decimated, crarrv ukraine
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, challenger tank, crarrv decimated, crarrv ukraine

Ultra-Rare British Vehicle Decimated in Russia's Kursk Region

07:43 GMT 26.03.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position
Russian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian troops have hunted down a rare CRARRV (Challenger Armoured Repair and Recovery Vehicle) on the outskirts of Sudzha.
The machine, used by Ukraine alongside Challenger 2 tanks, is one of the few vehicles capable of repairing these tanks on the battlefield. In total, the United Kingdom transferred two such vehicles to Ukraine in 2023.
The British Army only has 80 such CRARRVs in service.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала