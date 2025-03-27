Now You See Me, Now You Don't: Russian 'Smokescreen Drones' Changing the Game
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman with a drone in the special operation zone. File photo
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Subscribe
Yet another Russian military innovation has been spotted in the Ukrainian conflict zone where a first-person view drone was laying a smokescreen for advancing ground forces.
Here’s why airborne smoke-deploying drones are a game-changer:
Laying down a smokescreen via drone rather than by ground forces potentially allows for greater precision
A UAV can account for changing wind patterns that could affect the smokescreen, and can lay down smoke exactly where it is needed at any given time
These drones can thus help provide better concealment for troops, keeping them out of harms’ way
Autonomy and flexibility, combined with advanced aerosol technologies, make UAVs indispensable in modern warfare.
RUSSIAN ‘SMOKESCREEN DRONES’ CHANGE THE RULES— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 27, 2025
Another Russian military innovation has been spotted in the Ukrainian conflict zone where a first-person view drone was laying a smokescreen for advancing ground forces.
So what makes smoke-deploying UAVs such a game-changer? (1/5) pic.twitter.com/EpyGlNTFGB