Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Now You See Me, Now You Don't: Russian 'Smokescreen Drones' Changing the Game
Yet another Russian military innovation has been spotted in the Ukrainian conflict zone where a first-person view drone was laying a smokescreen for advancing ground forces.
Here’s why airborne smoke-deploying drones are a game-changer:
18:06 GMT 27.03.2025
Yet another Russian military innovation has been spotted in the Ukrainian conflict zone where a first-person view drone was laying a smokescreen for advancing ground forces.
Here’s why airborne smoke-deploying drones are a game-changer:
Laying down a smokescreen via drone rather than by ground forces potentially allows for greater precision
A UAV can account for changing wind patterns that could affect the smokescreen, and can lay down smoke exactly where it is needed at any given time
These drones can thus help provide better concealment for troops, keeping them out of harms’ way
Autonomy and flexibility, combined with advanced aerosol technologies, make UAVs indispensable in modern warfare.
