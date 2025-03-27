https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/ukraine-uses-banned-white-phosphorus-munition-against-russia--ex-ukrainian-soldier-1121699133.html

Ukraine Uses Banned White Phosphorus Munition Against Russia – Ex-Ukrainian Soldier

Ukraine Uses Banned White Phosphorus Munition Against Russia – Ex-Ukrainian Soldier

Sputnik International

Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky earlier said that Moscow had already handed over to the OPCW more than 30 notes confirming the use of forbidden chemicals by the Ukrainian armed forces.

2025-03-27T15:21+0000

2025-03-27T15:21+0000

2025-03-27T15:21+0000

ukraine

russia

white phosphorus

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121699573_69:0:1212:643_1920x0_80_0_0_29ca71f80983f43e3f096af571a11dcb.jpg

The Ukrainian military also resorts to the use of banned cluster bombs, the serviceman, who is currently fighting on Russia’s side, told Sputnik.The remarks come after Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin said that Moscow will continue to collect and analyze data on the use of chemical weapons by Ukraine and will further bring this information to the attention of the OPCW.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukraine uses BANNED white phosphorus munitions against Russia Sputnik International Ukraine uses BANNED white phosphorus munitions against Russia 2025-03-27T15:21+0000 true PT0M51S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian military, chemical weapons, use of banned cluster bombs, banned white phosphorus munition