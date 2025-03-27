https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/ukraine-uses-banned-white-phosphorus-munition-against-russia--ex-ukrainian-soldier-1121699133.html
Ukraine Uses Banned White Phosphorus Munition Against Russia – Ex-Ukrainian Soldier
Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky earlier said that Moscow had already handed over to the OPCW more than 30 notes confirming the use of forbidden chemicals by the Ukrainian armed forces.
The Ukrainian military also resorts to the use of banned cluster bombs, the serviceman, who is currently fighting on Russia’s side, told Sputnik.The remarks come after Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin said that Moscow will continue to collect and analyze data on the use of chemical weapons by Ukraine and will further bring this information to the attention of the OPCW.
Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky earlier said that Moscow had already handed over to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons more than 30 notes confirming the use of forbidden chemicals by the Ukrainian armed forces.
The Ukrainian military also resorts to the use of banned cluster bombs, the serviceman, who is currently fighting on Russia’s side, told Sputnik.
The remarks come after Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin said that Moscow will continue to collect and analyze data on the use of chemical weapons by Ukraine and will further bring this information to the attention of the OPCW.