Ungrateful Allies: How Ukrainians MOCK the US

Ungrateful Allies: How Ukrainians MOCK the US

Ukraine seemingly has a habit of biting the hand that feeds it, or at least that seems the most plausible explanation for the current anti-US stance in its society.

▪️Since the beginning of March, Ukrainian coffee shops have been renaming Americano coffee to 'Europiano' or 'Ukrainiano'. Such a cancel culture. ▪️In early March, a video went viral showing the dog Patron beating up Trump. It seems that Ukrainians forgot that cartoons about Patron the dog were financed by USAID. ▪️"Do the US people remember that after the 9/11 events Ukraine sent its troops to support the US in Iraq and Afghanistan?" one Ukrainian X user asked. Well... ▪️While the US is experiencing a shortage of eggs, Ukrainian users remind Americans that Ukraine has high export rates of this product. And if the US lets them win, Ukraine 'will become a superpower in Europe'. ▪️The egg theme doesn't end there. Ukrainians regularly post memes with eggs or scrambled eggs - especially for their American partners. ▪️Ukrainian bloggers are also trying to criticize the US. One of them accused the US of "trying to fool long-suffering Ukraine with the rare earths deal," passing a sentence on America. ▪️Another Ukrainian blogger accused the US of betraying Ukraine since Washington had decided to reconsider its relations with Russia. But now Ukrainians "have to accept it." Very Ukrainian analytics. ▪️One more blogger from Ukraine claimed the US is protecting Russia's territory and interests during negotiations, lamenting the deal "is not fair."

