https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/us-has-had-plans-to-annex-greenland-for-a-long-time---putin-1121700876.html
US Has Had Plans to Annex Greenland for a Long Time - Putin
US Has Had Plans to Annex Greenland for a Long Time - Putin
Check out the highlights of Putin's International Arctic Forum speech.
2025-03-27T17:49+0000
2025-03-27T17:49+0000
world
russia
arctic
donald trump
nato
greenland
vladimir putin
17:49 GMT 27.03.2025
Check out the highlights of Putin's International Arctic Forum speech.
Russia never threatened anyone in the Arctic but is keeping an eye on the situation
NATO countries regard the Arctic as a staging ground for potential conflicts
Russia will react to Sweden and Finland’s participation in NATO’s activities
Russia will not allow any encroachment on its sovereignty
Donald Trump’s idea of annexing Greenland is no extravagant talk but serious plans
The US will continue furthering its interests in the Arctic
