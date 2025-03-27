US Has Had Plans to Annex Greenland for a Long Time - Putin

Russia never threatened anyone in the Arctic but is keeping an eye on the situation
NATO countries regard the Arctic as a staging ground for potential conflicts
Russia will react to Sweden and Finland’s participation in NATO’s activities
Russia will not allow any encroachment on its sovereignty
Donald Trump’s idea of annexing Greenland is no extravagant talk but serious plans
The US will continue furthering its interests in the Arctic
📹 The US has had plans to annex Greenland for a long time, Vladimir Putin has said. https://t.co/wlEVITLgrL pic.twitter.com/9OLP8hGvFZ— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 27, 2025