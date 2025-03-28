https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/disintegration-of-syria-would-only-benefit-israel---iranian-foreign-minister-1121704339.html
Disintegration of Syria Would Only Benefit Israel - Iranian Foreign Minister
"The entire Middle East is our strategic field, and each country in it has its significance. Regarding the recent events in Syria, our main concern is the stability of the Syrian state, the preservation of its unity, and territorial integrity.
"The disintegration of Syria poses a great danger... I believe that the disintegration of Syria would only benefit Israel and its regime," he added. In late November 2024, opposition forces launched a major offensive, capturing Damascus and forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee.
On the same day, Israeli forces took control of the Syrian side of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the 1974 separation agreement void after Syrian troops withdrew, and Israel began airstrikes on Syrian military sites. He also insisted on maintaining control over southern Syria and demanded full demilitarization of the region.
Iran's top diplomat comented on the security situation in the region.
"The entire Middle East is our strategic field, and each country in it has its significance. Regarding the recent events in Syria, our main concern is the stability of the Syrian state, the preservation of its unity, and territorial integrity. This is of crucial importance, not only for us but for the entire Middle East," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
"The disintegration of Syria poses a great danger... I believe that the disintegration of Syria would only benefit Israel and its regime," he added. In late November 2024, opposition forces launched a major offensive, capturing Damascus and forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee.
On the same day, Israeli forces took control of the Syrian side of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the 1974 separation agreement void after Syrian troops withdrew, and Israel began airstrikes on Syrian military sites. He also insisted on maintaining control over southern Syria and demanded full demilitarization of the region.