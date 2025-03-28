https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/disintegration-of-syria-would-only-benefit-israel---iranian-foreign-minister-1121704339.html

"The entire Middle East is our strategic field, and each country in it has its significance. Regarding the recent events in Syria, our main concern is the stability of the Syrian state, the preservation of its unity, and territorial integrity.

"The entire Middle East is our strategic field, and each country in it has its significance. Regarding the recent events in Syria, our main concern is the stability of the Syrian state, the preservation of its unity, and territorial integrity. This is of crucial importance, not only for us but for the entire Middle East," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. On the same day, Israeli forces took control of the Syrian side of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the 1974 separation agreement void after Syrian troops withdrew, and Israel began airstrikes on Syrian military sites. He also insisted on maintaining control over southern Syria and demanded full demilitarization of the region.

