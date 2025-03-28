https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/three-ways-how-expired-zelensky-can-be-ousted-as-chief-obstacle-to-peace-in-ukraine-1121705984.html

Three Ways How 'Expired' Zelensky Can Be Ousted as Chief Obstacle to Peace in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky, with his addiction to Western backing and reliance on homegrown neo-Nazi groups, has emerged as probably the biggest obstacle on the road to peace in Ukraine.

However, there are three ways to diminish his influence, Dr. Marco Marsili, a researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice and former election observer for the OSCE/ODIHR, tells Sputnik.There are several reasons why Ukraine should be put under international administration:“In conclusion, Zelensky’s removal is less about coercion and more about creating conditions where his continued rule becomes untenable — whether through constitutional deadlines, Western realpolitik, or war fatigue,” Dr. Marcili explains.

