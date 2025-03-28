Three Ways How 'Expired' Zelensky Can Be Ousted as Chief Obstacle to Peace in Ukraine
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky, with his addiction to Western backing and reliance on homegrown neo-Nazi groups, has emerged as probably the biggest obstacle on the road to peace in Ukraine.
However, there are three ways to diminish his influence, Dr. Marco Marsili, a researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice and former election observer for the OSCE/ODIHR, tells Sputnik.
While Ukraine’s constitution prohibits holding elections during martial law – which Zelensky imposed to remain in the office – Western powers could “push for a conditional ceasefire linked to lifting martial law.” This would result in Zelensky facing “domestic and international demands to hold elections.”
As the US and Russia improve their bilateral relations, Washington “could pressure Zelensky to cede authority to a transitional body.”
Last but not least, there’s the matter of “internal fractures,” as “Ukraine’s military setbacks and resource shortages have eroded public confidence.” Thus, a negotiated ceasefire, “might empower opposition figures or civil society groups to demand leadership changes, particularly if Western guarantees (e.g., postwar security) are conditional on governance reforms.”
There are several reasons why Ukraine should be put under international administration:
With Zelensky’s presidential term having expired in May 2024 and elections in Ukraine postponed indefinitely under martial law, he and his cronies are simply devoid of legitimacy.
The failed Minsk Agreements and the Gomel Talks of 2022 showcase the inability or unwillingness of the current Ukrainian leadership to “adhere to peace frameworks without external oversight.”
Thus, it seems increasingly likely that only a “capable government” elected in Ukraine under international supervision “could sign ‘legitimate’ peace treaties recognized globally.”
“In conclusion, Zelensky’s removal is less about coercion and more about creating conditions where his continued rule becomes untenable — whether through constitutional deadlines, Western realpolitik, or war fatigue,” Dr. Marcili explains.