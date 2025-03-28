https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/ukraines-mps-back-putins-proposal-to-put-ukraine-under-temporary-international-administration--1121703527.html

Ukraine’s MPs Back Putin’s Proposal to Put Ukraine Under Temporary International Administration

Earlier Vladimir Putin, commenting on political situation in Kiev, explained that the practice of external governance or temporary administration has been used several times in UN peacekeeping operations, for example, in East Timor, New Guinea, and some parts of the former Yugoslavia.

"As for me, it's a logical and understandable plan, and most importantly, it corresponds to reality," said Verkhovna Rada MP Artem Dmytruk on his Telegram channel.Dmytruk's comment comes in response to the Russian president's statements regarding Zelensky's illegitimate rule, the gradual rise of neo-Nazi groups to power in Ukraine amid a lack of legitimate authority, and the proposed need for a temporary government under the auspices of the UN to facilitate elections.

