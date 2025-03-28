International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine’s MPs Back Putin’s Proposal to Put Ukraine Under Temporary International Administration
Earlier Vladimir Putin, commenting on political situation in Kiev, explained that the practice of external governance or temporary administration has been used several times in UN peacekeeping operations, for example, in East Timor, New Guinea, and some parts of the former Yugoslavia.
"As for me, it's a logical and understandable plan, and most importantly, it corresponds to reality," said Verkhovna Rada MP Artem Dmytruk on his Telegram channel.Dmytruk's comment comes in response to the Russian president's statements regarding Zelensky's illegitimate rule, the gradual rise of neo-Nazi groups to power in Ukraine amid a lack of legitimate authority, and the proposed need for a temporary government under the auspices of the UN to facilitate elections.
Earlier Vladimir Putin, commenting on political situation in Kiev, explained that the practice of external governance or temporary administration has been used several times in UN peacekeeping operations, for example, in East Timor, New Guinea, and some parts of the former Yugoslavia.
"As for me, it's a logical and understandable plan, and most importantly, it corresponds to reality," said Verkhovna Rada MP Artem Dmytruk on his Telegram channel.
Dmytruk's comment comes in response to the Russian president's statements regarding Zelensky's illegitimate rule, the gradual rise of neo-Nazi groups to power in Ukraine amid a lack of legitimate authority, and the proposed need for a temporary government under the auspices of the UN to facilitate elections.
