https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/ukrainian-soldiers-left-to-learn-western-weapons-via-youtube-after-foreign-trainers-flee-1121703860.html
Ukrainian Soldiers Left to Learn Western Weapons via YouTube After Foreign Trainers Flee
Ukrainian Soldiers Left to Learn Western Weapons via YouTube After Foreign Trainers Flee
Sputnik International
Foreign instructors fled after Russian strike, leaving Ukrainian soldiers to LEARN TO USE WESTERN WEAPONS ON YOUTUBE.
2025-03-28T09:56+0000
2025-03-28T09:56+0000
2025-03-28T10:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
youtube
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1c/1121704094_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfd890e3ad3c3120ece3e1df0ae3489.jpg
He added that Ukrainian soldiers had to learn how to use the weapons on their own by watching YouTube videos.“They realized it was no joke and everyone ran home. Yes, and we continued to learn how to use the Brownings. Just via YouTube,” recalls one former Ukrainian soldier, who wisely chose to fight on Russia’s side.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1c/1121704094_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d05ba032857bd1e1ab6630231aa3727b.jpg
Foreign instructors flee
Sputnik International
Foreign instructors flee
2025-03-28T09:56+0000
true
PT0M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, western instructors in ukraine, ukraine western weapons, ukraine conflict
ukrainian crisis, western instructors in ukraine, ukraine western weapons, ukraine conflict
Ukrainian Soldiers Left to Learn Western Weapons via YouTube After Foreign Trainers Flee
09:56 GMT 28.03.2025 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 28.03.2025)
Foreign instructors, who were supposed to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces in using Western weapons, fled from a training ground in Ukrainian-controlled territory after a Russian strike and left Ukraine, according to a former Ukrainian serviceman who switched sides to Russia.
He added that Ukrainian soldiers had to learn how to use the weapons on their own by watching YouTube videos.
“They realized it was no joke and everyone ran home. Yes, and we continued to learn how to use the Brownings. Just via YouTube,” recalls one former Ukrainian soldier, who wisely chose to fight on Russia’s side.