Ukrainian Soldiers Left to Learn Western Weapons via YouTube After Foreign Trainers Flee

Foreign instructors fled after Russian strike, leaving Ukrainian soldiers to LEARN TO USE WESTERN WEAPONS ON YOUTUBE.

He added that Ukrainian soldiers had to learn how to use the weapons on their own by watching YouTube videos.“They realized it was no joke and everyone ran home. Yes, and we continued to learn how to use the Brownings. Just via YouTube,” recalls one former Ukrainian soldier, who wisely chose to fight on Russia’s side.

