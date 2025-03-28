International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/why-does-putin-have-every-reason-to-believe-russia-holds-upper-hand-in-ukraine-conflict-1121704923.html
Why Does Putin Have Every Reason to Believe Russia Holds Upper Hand in Ukraine Conflict?
Why Does Putin Have Every Reason to Believe Russia Holds Upper Hand in Ukraine Conflict?
Sputnik International
There are two aspects to President Vladimir Putin’s confidence that Russia is more than capable of finishing the Ukrainian conflict on its own terms, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoly Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
2025-03-28T12:25+0000
2025-03-28T12:25+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
russian military
russian economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103501/40/1035014088_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_8b760058bad298bdb0fc21fde85ee837.jpg
1. Economical aspect.Russia has proven that its economy can satisfy any and all the needs of the Russian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, Ukraine is completely bankrupt and cannot maintain its military without foreign aid.2. Military aspect.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103501/40/1035014088_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d1b23a0683557e3bc922b6a3f19565a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia ukrainian conflict, russian military superiority, russian economy
russia ukrainian conflict, russian military superiority, russian economy

Why Does Putin Have Every Reason to Believe Russia Holds Upper Hand in Ukraine Conflict?

12:25 GMT 28.03.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankT-90 and T-80 tanks and a Msta-S howitzer at the final rehearsal for the Invincible and Legendary military and patriotic programme of the Engineering Technologies 2014 international forum in Zhukovsky near Moscow
T-90 and T-80 tanks and a Msta-S howitzer at the final rehearsal for the Invincible and Legendary military and patriotic programme of the Engineering Technologies 2014 international forum in Zhukovsky near Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
There are two aspects to President Vladimir Putin’s confidence that Russia is more than capable of finishing the Ukrainian conflict on its own terms, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoly Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
1. Economical aspect.
Russia has proven that its economy can satisfy any and all the needs of the Russian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, Ukraine is completely bankrupt and cannot maintain its military without foreign aid.
2. Military aspect.
Soldier quality: Russia keeps fighting after mobilizing only 300,000 troops whereas Ukraine has a severe shortage after sustaining horrendous losses on the battlefield.
Military advantage. Russia has complete air superiority in the Ukrainian conflict zone and possesses superior firepower augmented by the ability to produce all sorts of shells, rockets and munitions - while Ukraine depends on shipments of ordnance from the West.
Arsenal renewal: Russia completely renewed its vast arsenal of tanks, adjusting it to the unified command and control system. Meanwhile, Ukraine fields a motley assortment of Western military hardware, some of which dates back to WWII, that cannot be upgraded on the battlefield and which leads to severe losses among Ukrainian troops.
Intel superiority: Moscow has total superiority in all forms of intelligence over Ukraine which completely depends on intel supplied by the West.
Command and control: Russia’s superior command and control capabilities allowed Russian troops to seize strategic initiative in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала