Myanmar's Earthquake Danger: A Deadly Fault Line

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar claimed the lives of at least 1,600 people, with 3,400 others affected.

“The region where Myanmar and Thailand are located sits on an active subduction zone [area of specific lithospheric collision]," explains Dr. Cao Dinh Trieu, a Vietnamese geophysicist, adding that it is connected to the fault that caused the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, one of the most powerful in recorded history.

