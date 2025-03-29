International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/myanmars-earthquake-danger-a-deadly-fault-line-1121709754.html
Myanmar's Earthquake Danger: A Deadly Fault Line
Myanmar's Earthquake Danger: A Deadly Fault Line
Sputnik International
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar claimed the lives of at least 1,600 people, with 3,400 others affected.
2025-03-29T15:40+0000
2025-03-29T15:40+0000
world
myanmar
thailand
vietnam
earthquake
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1d/1121709829_0:236:481:507_1920x0_80_0_0_dfccfc52802a6aa7edb2421badcbe861.png
“The region where Myanmar and Thailand are located sits on an active subduction zone [area of specific lithospheric collision]," explains Dr. Cao Dinh Trieu, a Vietnamese geophysicist, adding that it is connected to the fault that caused the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, one of the most powerful in recorded history.
myanmar
thailand
vietnam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1d/1121709829_0:191:481:552_1920x0_80_0_0_bc2d8e0fcf440bf0b6c79e5c40a394a3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
myanmar earthquake, myanmar disaster, myanmar heartbreak, myanmar destruction, myanmar subduction
myanmar earthquake, myanmar disaster, myanmar heartbreak, myanmar destruction, myanmar subduction

Myanmar's Earthquake Danger: A Deadly Fault Line

15:40 GMT 29.03.2025
© PhotoPowerful earthquake hits Myanmar
Powerful earthquake hits Myanmar - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2025
© Photo
Subscribe
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar claimed the lives of at least 1,600 people, with 3,400 others affected.
“The region where Myanmar and Thailand are located sits on an active subduction zone [area of specific lithospheric collision]," explains Dr. Cao Dinh Trieu, a Vietnamese geophysicist, adding that it is connected to the fault that caused the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, one of the most powerful in recorded history.
“This is precisely why the threat of strong earthquakes in Myanmar should not be taken lightly,” he tells Sputnik.
"Strong earthquakes frequently occur in Myanmar, as well as in northern Laos and northern Thailand, similar to north-western Vietnam. These areas contain deep fault lines, making powerful underground tremors possible,” agrees Professor Nguyen Hong Phuong, chairman of the Scientific Council of the Institute of Geophysics in Vietnam.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала