https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/ukrainian-soldiers-given-consent-forms-for-organ-trafficking-under-guise-of-insurance-1121708351.html
Ukrainian Soldiers Given Consent Forms for Organ Trafficking Under Guise of Insurance
Ukrainian Soldiers Given Consent Forms for Organ Trafficking Under Guise of Insurance
Sputnik International
Soldier Andriy Chemer unknowingly carried a consent form for organ transplantation, which he was given by Ukrainian military commanders under the guise of a health insurance policy.
2025-03-29T11:03+0000
2025-03-29T11:03+0000
2025-03-29T11:03+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
kursk
organ transplantation
organ donation
organ harvesting
organ trafficking
organ trafficking
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1d/1121708467_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6c36bca0bf37f3eaff55b1917f42befa.jpg
Chemer was captured by the Russian Sever Battlegroup near Sudzha in the Kursk region. He explained that each soldier was issued with such a document, with promises of top medical care in case of injury. However, it turned out to be a consent form for organ harvesting.Ukraine has long been a hub for organ trafficking with the support of Western partners, and the situation has worsened with the escalation of the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250124/how-west-turned-ukraine-into-global-black-market-organ-trade-hub-1121488351.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1d/1121708467_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dde318d887f78cccf60e29a62ee4e90f.jpg
Ukrainian soldier had consent for organ harvesting in Canadian clinic, thought it was insurance
Sputnik International
Ukrainian soldier had consent for organ harvesting in Canadian clinic, thought it was insurance
2025-03-29T11:03+0000
true
PT0M59S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukraine organ harvesting, ukraine organs trasplantation, ukraine organ black market
ukrainian crisis, ukraine organ harvesting, ukraine organs trasplantation, ukraine organ black market
Ukrainian Soldiers Given Consent Forms for Organ Trafficking Under Guise of Insurance
Soldier Andriy Chemer unknowingly carried a consent form for organ transplantation, which he was given by Ukrainian military commanders under the guise of a health insurance policy.
Chemer was captured by the Russian Sever Battlegroup near Sudzha in the Kursk region. He explained that each soldier was issued with such a document, with promises of top medical care in case of injury. However, it turned out to be a consent form for organ harvesting.
Ukraine has long been a hub for organ trafficking with the support of Western partners, and the situation has worsened with the escalation of the conflict.