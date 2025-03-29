https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/ukrainian-soldiers-given-consent-forms-for-organ-trafficking-under-guise-of-insurance-1121708351.html

Ukrainian Soldiers Given Consent Forms for Organ Trafficking Under Guise of Insurance

Soldier Andriy Chemer unknowingly carried a consent form for organ transplantation, which he was given by Ukrainian military commanders under the guise of a health insurance policy.

Chemer was captured by the Russian Sever Battlegroup near Sudzha in the Kursk region. He explained that each soldier was issued with such a document, with promises of top medical care in case of injury. However, it turned out to be a consent form for organ harvesting.Ukraine has long been a hub for organ trafficking with the support of Western partners, and the situation has worsened with the escalation of the conflict.

