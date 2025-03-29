https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/us-seeks-to-own-ukraine-with-trumps-new-mineral-deal-1121708793.html

US Seeks to 'Own' Ukraine With Trump's New Mineral Deal

US Seeks to 'Own' Ukraine With Trump's New Mineral Deal

Sputnik International

The Trump administration wants Ukraine to hand over control over the entire Ukrainian economy to the US as repayment for all the military aid, the Wall Street Journal reports.

2025-03-29T11:50+0000

2025-03-29T11:50+0000

2025-03-29T11:50+0000

world

us

ukraine

donald trump

minerals

ports

deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101979/30/1019793029_0:523:4788:3216_1920x0_80_0_0_06ff37a7621b9849206afd132e501011.jpg

Under the auspices of this deal, a new limited partnership called the “United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund” and registered in Delaware would be handed “the right of first refusal” on all current and future natural resource and infrastructure projects in Ukraine.The enterprises the US set its sights on include “economic projects across metals, oil, gas, and other natural resources, as well as infrastructure projects including ports and pipelines.”The profits from these projects would go into this fund whose board of directors is supposed to be comprised of three US and two Ukrainian representatives.All projects managed by the fund would also have to refrain from exporting “critical minerals” to countries deemed as “strategic competitors of the US.”The money accrued by the fund is meant to serve as repayment for all the assistance the United States rendered to Ukraine.Ukrainian leadership is unlikely to accept these terms, the WSJ warns, as it would essentially amount to Ukraine giving up its “economic sovereignty.”

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us ukraine deal, ukraine minerals deal, us aid to ukraine