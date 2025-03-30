International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/22nd-amendment-hack-report-claims-trump-might-serve-beyond-2029---1121712793.html
22nd Amendment ‘Hack’: Report Claims Trump Might Serve Beyond 2029
22nd Amendment ‘Hack’: Report Claims Trump Might Serve Beyond 2029
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump might just stick around until he's 90, thanks to a convenient “loophole” in the US Constitution, according to the Daily Mail.
2025-03-30T11:19+0000
2025-03-30T11:19+0000
americas
us
donald trump
white house
term
elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1a/1121496314_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f99659264536d356c3bf6ae59cca8aa4.jpg
The 22nd Amendment (1951) says you can’t be president for more than two terms, except – surprise – it doesn’t actually say anything about holding the office multiple times in the event the incumbent president resigns or kicks the bucket. The publication speculates that the White House is allegedly considering the idea of Vice President J.D. Vance running for president, then stepping down to allow Trump to waltz right back in.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/signal-deep-states-cia-tool-to-frame-team-trump-1121698488.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1a/1121496314_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89664a3ae4113eabc622239e6cedaf55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president donald trump, us constitution, trump might serve beyond 2029
us president donald trump, us constitution, trump might serve beyond 2029

22nd Amendment ‘Hack’: Report Claims Trump Might Serve Beyond 2029

11:19 GMT 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump might just stick around until he's 90, thanks to a convenient “loophole” in the US Constitution, according to the Daily Mail.
The 22nd Amendment (1951) says you can’t be president for more than two terms, except – surprise – it doesn’t actually say anything about holding the office multiple times in the event the incumbent president resigns or kicks the bucket.
The publication speculates that the White House is allegedly considering the idea of Vice President J.D. Vance running for president, then stepping down to allow Trump to waltz right back in.
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2025
Americas
Signal: Deep State's CIA Tool to Frame Team Trump?
27 March, 14:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала