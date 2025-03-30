https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/22nd-amendment-hack-report-claims-trump-might-serve-beyond-2029---1121712793.html
22nd Amendment 'Hack': Report Claims Trump Might Serve Beyond 2029
22nd Amendment ‘Hack’: Report Claims Trump Might Serve Beyond 2029
US President Donald Trump might just stick around until he's 90, thanks to a convenient “loophole” in the US Constitution, according to the Daily Mail.
The 22nd Amendment (1951) says you can’t be president for more than two terms, except – surprise – it doesn’t actually say anything about holding the office multiple times in the event the incumbent president resigns or kicks the bucket. The publication speculates that the White House is allegedly considering the idea of Vice President J.D. Vance running for president, then stepping down to allow Trump to waltz right back in.
